What will Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s three-day wedding be like?

One month away from their secret and intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will marry again, this time in front of friends and family at the actor’s $8 million estate in Savannah, Georgia.

Sources close to the couple, nicknamed Bennifer, have confirmed to the TMZ site that this weekend there will be a big party at the actor’s mansion.

A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday, and conclude with a barbecue and outdoor picnic on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas.



According to the American press, the guest list includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and the actor’s younger brother, Casey Affleck. “JLo is going to be the star. Ben wants her to be the center of attention on her big day,” the source told Page Six.

This place has a special meaning for the couple as they planned their first wedding there before they called off their engagement in 2004.

JLo is also expected to wear a Ralph Lauren designed dress made in Italy, while Vogue magazine will have the exclusive material.

All-star event planner Colin Cowie is behind all the details of your lavish celebration.

The Oscar winner bought the mansion in 2003 while dating JLo and paid close to $7 million. He put the property up for sale in 2019 for $8.9 million but withdrew it from the market after receiving no purchase offer.

The property is a multi-residential complex overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island. Visitors must obtain the permission of an island resident before crossing the bridge that gives access to the exclusive enclave that has a golf course and an equestrian center.

The complex consists of three separate houses, each called “The Big House”, “Oyster House” and “Summer Cottage”.

“The Big House” has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Built as a guest house, the “Oyster House” has three stories and can comfortably accommodate more than twenty people. Meanwhile, “Summer Cottage” is another home on the property and was designed for hot, humid southern summers with an outside living room and dining room.

Ben Affleck bought the property in 2003 (The Grosby Group)

The property also has its own dock.

The three-day celebration comes after Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement.

JLo confirmed the news in her On the JLo newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. He has the patience to wait twenty years,” he wrote last month. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all of whom made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

JLo is expected to post some pictures of her second wedding on her website, through which she also confirmed that she had secretly married in Las Vegas.

The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 following JLo’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and the Oscar winner’s split with Cuban Ana de Armas. The couple announced their engagement in April, 20 years after they first got engaged in 2002.