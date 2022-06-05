What will happen if Amber Heard can’t pay compensation to Johnny Depp?

With the verdict, Amber Heard had to pay US$15 million to Johnny Depp, but the amount was reduced to US$10.3 million because the laws of the state of Virginia limit the amounts to be paid for damages, for defaming him in an opinion piece that the actress wrote in Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lasted six weeks in which the two Hollywood stars alleged allegations of domestic violence. On June 1, the jury gave its verdict in favor of Depp , for which he must receive compensation from his ex-wife.

Because the star of Pirates of the Caribbean was also found guilty of defamation must pay US$2 million in damages to the actress.

According to international media, on Thursday, June 2, lHeard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said her client was unable to pay the damages imposed and is expected to appeal the court’s decision. “No checks will be written until the case is finally resolved,” the lawyer said during an interview with the newspaper. ThePost.

What options does Amber Heard have?

A week before the sentencing, Bredehoft had mentioned in closing arguments that the protagonist of Aquaman had paid up to that time more than US$6 million in legal costs, so now it would be unable to cancel the indemnity. Therefore, several scenarios could occur soon.

Depp’s lawyers, especially Ben Chew, in their closing arguments assured that they did not seek to punish Heard with money, which opens the possibility that they are willing to negotiate, perhaps at the end of the legal process, to avoid appeals and questioning of the jury’s verdict. The actress’s team has until June 24 to file an appeal.

In case the actress appeals, a new process could be started to determine how Heard pays the money. She could be with properties or other types of assets, such as the seizure of what she receives from the projects in which she participates. Even, Depp’s team would have the possibility to negotiate the reduction of the amount of compensation or cancel it if she gives up her intentions to bring him to trial again.

International media have also spoken of the possibility of Heard filing for bankruptcy, however, would not be the best decision, It would not work for him at all because it is an intentional crime, in which he was aware of the consequences he could face.

Even if she chose this option, the laws would not allow it, because, as the jury said in its resolution, the actress acted with malice towards her ex-husband in her defamation.

Heard also has pending the payment of the donation that he was going to make to organizations that fight against domestic violence, which he promised after receiving the compensation of US $ 7 million for his divorce with Johnny Depp. During her testimony at the trial, she said that she would do it when the actor stopped suing her.