What you don’t know about Khloé Kardashian

Amid the success of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian and husband Lamar Odom got their own short-lived spin-off, aptly titled “Khloé & Lamar.” However, she didn’t want to put on a show from the start as their marriage was already rocky by then but kept it going only for the sake of the former NBA player. “He has his career, but he really fought for it. I said, “You have to go to E! and promise them you have time,'” Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “He sold it, and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy, but I was the one who canceled. It was too much. »

She also felt pressured by the network to continue the reality series, which ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2012. he kept his vows to stay true at first, but being in the public eye — and becoming better known as a TV personality and Kardashian husband, rather than a basketball pro — quickly dragged him into a downward spiral.

“I couldn’t handle the deadly cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a declining career, and infidelity,” Odom wrote (via People). “Oh, did I mention paranoia, anxiety, depression. … Addicts are incredibly good at hiding their habit. I would be on the defensive and Khloé́ would give up. »



