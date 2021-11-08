What’s going on between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

The rumor that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple has left us quite perplexed and I’m pretty sure all of us had dismissed it as a mere acquaintance, maybe a sympathy, but nothing more. Instead, it seems that we will be forced to change our minds because the two, in recent days, have seen each other quite frequently.

First there was a private dinner in New York, specifically a Staten Island, in the neighborhood where the comedian was born and raised Saturday Night Live, in his favorite restaurant, then another meeting in a very chic place in Manhattan, open to members only (this much more in line with the tastes of Kim).

Two appointments in a row, within a few days, must mean something. He thought about putting a little more spice into this story Chrissy Teigen, one of the best friends of the founder of Skims. During an interview he stated that: «nice guys are the best and also John it is no longer in the skin to think that this love story is true! ». And, in fact, her husband John Legend he added: “who wouldn’t fall in love with a funny guy?” In short, they have not confirmed (we did not expect anything different), but they have not denied either, indeed they have also emphasized that they would not mind organizing a four-way date.

The real question at this point is: how did Kanye West take it? It would seem not good. He stopped following Kim on social media, then speaking in a podcast he said that he has not yet received the divorce documents and that, therefore, she is still his wife and that, moreover, he would like them to get back together and that their separation was driven by the agent of Kim: “My wife – he added – she listens to a lot of people and her publicist may have encouraged her to make this decision because she knew it would attract media attention. ‘

In private, finally, he would have told his ex-wife that he did not like the photos with Pete Davidson at all and that he should avoid showing himself in public with anyone until the divorce is fully finalized. People close to the rapper reported that he would send a message to the reality queen with the following text: “What you are doing is not good for you, your family and even in God’s eyes”. For a simple flirt, he took it pretty badly. Self Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian should definitely confirm their relationship, let’s expect much worse.