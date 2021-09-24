What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – China Evergrande (HK 🙂 remains the main fear of the markets, as China finds time to lash out at cryptocurrencies by calling them illegal. Speeches from Powell and other Federal officials are expected, while Lagarde has already spoken to the Cnbc mircrophones. Futures in red on Wall Street with Treasuries in focus after Thursday’s jump. Here are the main market movers on Friday:

1. New doubts about Evergrande

China Evergrande (HK 🙂 is in technical default for failing to honor the dollar bonds maturing on Thursday. The company has a 30-day period in which to meet payments before it is officially declared in default but, as the company has already stopped paying many of its contractors and some of its staff, that’s just semantics.

Evergrande stock tumbled 11% in Hong Kong, causing a new slide in Chinese and European equity markets. The People’s Bank of China again injected liquidity to keep the capital market calm, although its intervention was slightly lower than on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing liquidity injected into the system to $ 70 billion.

2. PBoC against crypto

China’s central bank said all cryptocurrency-related transactions are “illegal” and “must be banned,” sending the strongest signal ever since Beijing initiated its policy of cracking down on digital currencies.

Furthermore, “all transactions related to cryptocurrencies, including services provided by offshore companies to domestic residents, are illegal financial activities,” the central bank said in the statement.

The news from the Chinese bank sparked another round of sales on the crypto market, with in the area of ​​$ 45,000 before the announcement and now below the $ 42,500 level. Strong drops also for Ethereum (-8%) to $ 2,880, and for Solana to $ 135.5 (-8.2%).

3. Talk Lagarde

ECB President Lagarde told CNBC that the drivers of the inflationary spike in the euro area are “temporary” and “should vanish in 2022”. Frankfurt’s number one expects a “movement” on the inflation front once the labor market has tightened, but added that there was still “a lot of ground to cover” with at least a million more unemployed than. in pre-Covid times.

The former French finance minister then spoke on the tapering issue, distinguishing between the path taken by Frankfurt and the calendar outlined by the Fed at this week’s meeting. “There is an element of tapering in the way the Fed structured the support package for the economy, while we are not in that situation,” Lagarde said. “We are in the calibration phase, and we have started to calibrate,” he added.

4. WS futures in red

US equity markets are set to open lower on nervousness over the Chinese environment and alarm over the sharp rise in bond yields on Thursday. The futures indicate the down of 88 points, the down of 16 points, and -80 points for the.

The US peaked in nearly three months on Thursday at 1.45%, in a move that was interpreted as a “non-immediate” reaction to the Federal Reserve’s policy statement and Powell’s press conference.

The attention of the bond market had initially focused on the Fed’s decision not to immediately reduce bond purchases, while now worries about the possible end of Qe “by the middle of next year”. Attention in the afternoon to a new speech by the Fed president, and by the vice president R.Clarida.

Sales on US debt come against the backdrop of a very tense political theater. Policy-makers are discussing the new debt ceiling threshold, following an editorial by Treasury Secretary Yallen on the WSJ a few days ago which stressed the need for a raising of the ceiling. On the table are two Democrat-led spending bills that would require a flurry of Treasury issues.

5. Negative Europeans

European stock markets down fueled by the Evergrande affair and the Ifo data on German business morale dropped for the third consecutive month. More encouraging macro data from Italy, where consumer sentiment has reached its highest historical value.

The yields 0.8%, the loses 1%, the marks -0.3%, while it falls by 0.9%.

In Milan, it loses 0.3%, with Assicurazioni Generali (MI 🙂 keeping afloat Mediobanca (ME:). Bper Banca (MI 🙂 is highlighted on the announcement of the redundancy plan as part of the new business plan which should be presented by the first quarter of 2022.