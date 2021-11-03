What’s in the center of the Earth: a new scientific discovery astounds us





Several important information has surfaced about what could be in the center of our planet, and it seems that this is no small news.

We have always been convinced that al center of the Land there was a inner core formed by a solid iron alloy sphere compressed, and surrounded by a liquid outer part. However, research published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, it seems that he has discovered something else other than what we know. In fact, it seems that the heart of the Earth would vary from hard metal to semi-soft until it reaches the liquid one.

According to the scientists, continuing, it is possible that the hard core is, in fact, even a little soft. And that’s what it suggests as well Jessica Irving, a seismologist at the University of Bristol in England.

Be that as it may, even as we strive to study our planet, we clearly did not yet know that the core of the Earth contained such information. This is because, given the very high temperature, it is really difficult to understand it composition and nature.

The results of the research

Usually, to do this, we rely on the seismic waves caused by earthquakes. Through the vibrations scientists are able to reconstruct theindoor of our planet. Therefore, they use straight compression waves and of wavy cut, which can to accelerate, slow down or bounce as it crosses the ground.

Rhett Butler, the research author and geophysicist at the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, said it is a discovery happened by chance. In fact he was looking like the seismic waves exceeded the terrestrial core until it reached the opposite side of the planet, and this was not explained since the cutting waves, instead of going beyond the metal sphere, were diverted to other areas.

And give this information to the scientist was able to ascertain what has been said so far. The remarks Butler’s suggest that the waves would have worked if, the core, instead of having one sturdy ball, had had one soft and definitely more liquid close to the surface.

This research could change our understanding of the Earth’s magnetic field, but it is still early to confirm this as more will need to be done Education. Finally, he concludes by stating that: “We have seen that not only is it not soft everywhere, but it has hard surfaces right against molten or pasty iron“.

