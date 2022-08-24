What’s so special about Gal Gadot’s convertible?

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for high-end vehicles and thanks to the high remuneration she received for her profession, she was able to add several of these to her garage. He knows what’s so special about the luxurious convertible he owns in his collection below.

August 23, 2022 4:46 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has established herself as one of the most outstanding actresses of today. With roles like Diana Prince, wonder-womanand that of Gisele Yashar in the saga Fast and furiousthe Israeli celebrity managed to spread his image around the world and add a large amount of dollars to his bank account.

Gadot shares a great passion for high-end vehicles and thanks to the high salaries he received throughout his profession, he was able to get hold of cars like the Mini Cooper Sthe cadillac-escaladethe BMW X5Mthe Tesla Model X and the Jaguar F Type convertible. Find out what’s so special about this latest car in his collection below:

1) The engine

The Jaguar F-Type’s 5-litre V8 engine.

The Jaguar F-Type driven by the person who gives life to the Wonder Woman hides under the hood a powerful engine 5 liter V8 which is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the convertible can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.

2) The inside

The luxurious interior of Gal Gadot’s convertible.

This convertible from jaguar land rover has leather seats, high quality materials Y a board crafted to be easy to use at high speeds. In addition, it has a comfortable and spacious cabin with capacity for 2 passengersbeing an ideal car for the actress, since she could use it to go for a walk with her husband, yaron varsano.

3) The price

Gal Gadot and her Jaguar F-Type.

For this convertible, the actress would have paid a sum close to 103 thousand dollars. Although it is a high amount for any of us, it must be taken into account that only for his performance in Red alert (Red Notice), where he shared filming with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan ReynoldsGadot would have received a salary of $20 million.