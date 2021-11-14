WhatsApp, how to dictate a message instead of writing it: it’s very simple

New trick on WhatsApp that allows you to dictate a message instead of writing it. Let’s see how to apply the makeup that simplifies everything.

Almost all people in the world now use Whatsapp every day, with the application that allows everyone to text and call for free. Furthermore, its use becomes increasingly essential for everyday life. Users, every day, find more and more ways to simplify the use of colossus of Menlo Park. For example, a trick has popped up for write text messages by dictating them to the speech synthesizer.

In fact, all users can use the synthesizer automatically installed inside the smartphone to dictate a written message. So just say on your cell phone: “Ok Google“. Then you will have to add: “Send a WhatsApp message to …”And finally proceed by dictating the message to be sent to that person. Alternatively you can use the application ‘Voice To Text‘, free for both App Store that for Play Store.

WhatsApp, how to check the app without opening it: revolutionary trick

It is now known that when we enter up Whatsapp almost all the movements we make are tracked. FromLast Access at the ‘is writing‘Surfing incognito on the application is a real undertaking. The more geek users however have discovered un trick to control the app without even entering it. It is also very simple to apply the trick that allows all users to look at the notifications and know who is online and who is not, while remaining hidden.

In fact there will be a need to use what is called Widget. These shortcuts are available on all smartphones. It will be enough press and hold on a free space present in our screen and subsequently we will find the options to also set the shortcut for Whatsapp. So you can preview all the notifications and messages that come to you within the application. It will also be possible read up to 6 notifications at the same time, thus always avoiding accessing the application.