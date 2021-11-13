WhatsApp, how to locate a contact without asking for location sharing

Check on WhatsApp how to locate a contact without this sending us the location. So let’s see how to use this trick.

One of the most popular features on Whatsapp is location sharing, which allows us to reach our friends and relatives in a very short time. Furthermore locate a contact on the application it is very simple even if the latter does not send us his position. This trick can only be applied if you are using a computer Windows.

In fact, to find out the position of our contact, the following steps must be followed:

We need to make sure that the person we are talking to uses frequently WhatsApp Web ;

; Then you have to open the search engine (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) by closing all tabs except that of the messaging app;

(Chrome, Firefox, etc.) by closing all tabs except that of the messaging app; Then you will need to press the key combination Control + Alt + Del and click on “ Activity management ”And then the key Windows + “R” ;

and click on “ ”And then the key ; Arrived here, the ‘Run’ window will open, where you will have to write ‘ cmd ‘and press the Enter key;

‘and press the Enter key; Finally, to find out the position of our contact it will be necessary to write “netstat -an”And press enter.

By following these indications you will be able to discover theIP address of the person we are talking to. In addition, we will need to go to a site that can locate the IP and we will be able to obtain the approximate location of the person we are talking to.

WhatsApp, for voice messages: what changes with the new function

A new tool coming up Whatsapp it frees us from all the voice messages we receive. In fact, it often happens that we can’t listen to an audio sent by a friend or family member, so the instant messaging giant is trying to help all users. The developers are working on a tool that allows transcribe the received voice messages.

Furthermore, this novelty should be introduced first for all devices iOS, as revealed by the specialized site WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, important news on the optimization of the function are emerging from the team of developers. In fact, scrolling through the timeline the phrase pronounced at that specific moment will be highlighted in the voice message, with the relative time indicated alongside. These messages can also be forwarded and are protected by secure end-to-end encryption.