WhatsApp: how to send audios with the voice of Chavo del 8 and without installing strange apps? | WPP | trick | Android | iPhone | Smartphone

Currently, WhatsApp users who have installed the messaging application on their phones can not only communicate through text messages, but can also send photos, videos, emojis, stickers and voice notes. In case you usually use this last function, you will be surprised to know that there is a trick so that the audio sounds as if it had been said by Chavo del Ocho. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to tell you.

In general, to modify the audios that are sent through WhatsApp, Telegram or another instant messaging application, it is necessary to download strange programs on your phone. Luckily, this trick does not require the installation of any unknown software and the best thing is that it works on Android and iPhone phones.

Keep in mind that the audios of Chavo del Ocho that you will send via WhatsApp do not resemble the voice of Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito), since this software tries to imitate the animated version that this character had in a program that the Mexican company Televisa began broadcasting at the end of 2006.

How to send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Chavo del Ocho?

1. Open the Google Chrome, Brave or other browser app you have on your smartphone

2. Write the following “https://fakeyou.com/” in the address bar

3. A FakeYou web page will appear. Here you will have to choose the “Español/Spanish” option to choose only the voices in that language.

4. Subsequently, you must select the voice of the animated Chavo of the eight. Remember that there are other options like SpongeBob, Master Yoda, Homer Simpson, etc.

5. Once you have chosen your character, you will have to write the phrase you want to send via WhatsApp.

6. That would be it. He presses the “talk” and “clear” buttons and waits. This may take a few seconds or minutes.

7. When it finishes processing, FakeYou will show the result that you must download and send to your WhatsApp friends. Note that it also works on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.