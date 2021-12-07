How is it possible to leave a whatsapp group without anyone noticing? The trick is very simple.

Whatsapp it is definitely the most used messaging app in the world. The classic SMS, which today the new generation do not know but which remain a beautiful memory of the not so young, are no longer used and the new tools to keep in touch with friends and relatives are easy to use only in appearance.

There are several operations that can be carried out on the Whatsapp messaging app. Messages, calls and video calls are nothing more than the basis of this platform. Today, for example, we will explain how to leave the group without anyone noticing.

Whatsapp, it is possible to leave the group without anyone noticing: the trick

There are two steps to follow in order to leave the group without the other members noticing. First you need to enter the group and click on the three dots at the top right. After that, you have to click the deactivation of notifications, activate it by specifying that you want to deactivate them forever.

The second step is even easier than the first. Just press and hold on the group in question for a second and then archive it. In the eyes of no one, the user has abandoned, but you will no longer receive group chat notifications.