WhatsApp: the instant messaging service suffers a global drop

BBC News World

25 October 2022

image source, Reuters

WhatsApp suffered a global outage on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people took to social media to complain that they can’t send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

According to the Down Detector website, users started reporting problems with WhatsApp just before 7am (GTM) with over 12,000 reports sent to the site in half an hour.

“We are aware that some people are currently having problems sending messages and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms.

Shortly after, service was restored.

Last year, WhatsApp stopped working for six hours, in a global outage that also affected Facebook, Oculus and Instagram.

Facebook reported that the problem was caused by a configuration change.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world. It is estimated that it has more than two billion active users.