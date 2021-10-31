When does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 come out? Now we know, and there is one novelty ... actually three

Xiaomi has announced a series of very interesting smartphones that users have been waiting for for a long time. Moreover, these are not too expensive cell phones this time around.

Redmi, currently, he has designed gods new cell phones for all fans of the world of technology and also for the company fans. It was no coincidence that they were eager to know when the next ones would be released smartphone, and now we know since they have been officially presented in China.

The phones in question are i Redmi Note 11, i.e. the following models available:

Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, And Redmi Note 11 Pro +, and all three are part of the phones mid-range, hence their price it will not be very high.

Datasheet

The mobiles have a flat design, with a Gorilla Glass 5 in front and without any protection in the back, if not one anti-reflective finish. And in addition to the possibility of buying them in the colors Mysterious Black, Forest Green And Timeless Purple, the bezels around the display are barely thick 1.75 while the camera hole is 2.96.

Continuing, the two phones present a JBL audio system with two symmetrical speakers, a maximum extension of 0.65 mm and support Dolby Atmos. There CPU, in addition, it is exploited to the maximum thanks to a cooling system liquid combining graphite, copper sheets, thermal paste and other materials for the heat dissipation.

Last but not least, the Redmi Note 12 Pro + also has a limited edition YIBO DESIGN, created with the collaboration of Wang Yobi and the developers themselves, who entered the Redmi logo suspended on the back cover. Here are the Datasheet complete with smartphones:

Redmi Note 11

Screen: 6.6 “full HD + (1,080 × 2,400 pixels, 20: 9), LCD, 50/60 / 90Hz variable refresh rate

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 810 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

RAM: 4/6 / 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128 / 256GB UFS 2.2

Primary Camera: 50 megapixels

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels

Front Camera: 16 megapixels

Connectivity: dual 5G SIM, dual LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, audio jack, IR

Dimensions: 163.56 × 75.78 × 8.75mm

Weight: 195 grams

Certification: IP53

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W charging for 0-100% in 62 minutes

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Redmi Note 11 Pro +

Screen: 6.67 “full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3, 1,200 peak nit

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 920 with Mali-G68 GPU

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128 / 256GB UFS 2.2

Primary Camera: 108 megapixel Samsung HM2, 9-in-1 pixel binning-> 2.1μm pixel, 1 / 1.52 “sensor

Wide-angle camera: 8 megapixels, FOV 120 °

Macro camera: 2 megapixels

Front Camera: 16 megapixels

Connectivity: dual nano SIM, 5G, dual LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, audio jack, USB-C

Battery: 5,160 mAh with 67 Watt charging: 0-100% in 43 minutes (Note 11 Pro) / 4,500 mAh with 120 Watt charging: 0-100% in 15 minutes (Note 11 Pro +)

OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Prices of the Redmi Note 11:

4 / 128GB: 1,199 yuan (about 162 euros)

6 / 128GB: 1,299 yuan (about 175 euros)

8 / 128GB: 1,499 yuan (about 202 euros)

8 / 256GB: 1,699 yuan (about 230 euros)

Prices of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +: