when to do it and why it is recommended

Get vaccinated against Covid-19 during the pregnancy it does not involve risks and is recommended for expectant mothers. Experts have no doubts and reaffirm what emerged from scientific evidence even after the case of death of Antonietta Delli Santi, who died at the age of only 26.

Antonietta died after more than two months of hospitalization in intensive care (from the end of August): her daughter was born prematurely but then died. After two months, the mother who was not vaccinated also died. A clear comment by Walter Ricciardi: “Ignorant and criminal who had advised against it”, He says referring to those who had suggested to the woman not to get vaccinated during pregnancy.

Ricciardi, like many other experts in the sector, therefore reiterates that it is right and does not involve risks vaccination during pregnancy. Let’s see what are the reasons why it is right to receive anti-Covid doses before giving birth, when it is best to do so and for which new mothers it is most important.

Vaccine in pregnancy: everything you need to know

Why it is recommended to get vaccinated during pregnancy

To explain why the new mothers can and should get vaccinated And Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology and director of the Fatebenefratelli department in Rome. In an interview with Repubblica Orfeo explains why to get vaccinated:

“Because pregnancy is more fragile and Covid turns into a serious disease with greater frequency. Let’s look at the data of women: the risk of death during gestation in recent months was 22 times higher in an infected pregnant woman than in a virus-free one. Furthermore, a pregnant woman with Covid is twice as likely to end up in resuscitation and intubation compared to a positive non-pregnant woman.“.

Orpheus also points out the increase in the number of premature babies because of Covid because in the event that a mother becomes ill, children are put at risk and there is a need to speed up the birth. The president of the Society of Neonatology has no doubts: in his opinion it is useful to get vaccinated during pregnancy.

As for the studies carried out, there are data that have been showing for months the safety and efficacy of vaccines in pregnancy, ensures. And the hypothesis of any risk for new mothers is denied. Also, another reason to get vaccinated is that “antibodies are passed on to offspring, both in the womb and with breast milk. The baby of a vaccinated mother is born already protected“.

When is it better to get vaccinated for a pregnant woman

The advice addressed to pregnant women is to get vaccinated starting from the second trimester of pregnancy. In first quarterInstead, you are advised to decide after consulting your doctor. A precautionary measure, explains Orpheus again, even if you do not face any danger. The caution is given by the fact that in the embryonic stage we always try to take more precautions, he concludes.

For which pregnant women vaccination is a priority

The Ministry of Health provides some other clarification on vaccinating pregnant women. First of all it is recommended to use the mRna vaccines (now practically the only ones used in Italy) and it is advisable to do it in the second and third quarter. Just as it is emphasized that breastfeeding women can get vaccinated without suspending breastfeeding.

The invitation to get vaccinated it is aimed above all at pregnant women who are most exposed to risks, such as those who play health care professions or caregiver activities. Furthermore, vaccination is a priority for women with greater risk of developing the disease in a severe form, as in the cases of people with diabetes and hypertension.

Vaccination of cohabiting people

If the woman discovers that she is pregnant between the first and second doses she can also evaluate whether delay the recall and postpone it to the second trimester. There is no evidence to show the need to terminate the pregnancy. Finally, the vaccination of cohabiting people with pregnant woman.