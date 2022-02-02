When to eat chocolate to protect the heart and lower cholesterol? Grandma’s trick

Dark chocolate should be eaten mid-morning or mid-afternoon. Contains flavonoids. These substances reduce cholesterol levels, protect the cardiovascular system with the heart in particular. They have an anti-aging effect, improving the health of the skin and our body.

Is chocolate a stress reliever?

Yes, it is a stress reliever. It also benefits our cognitive activities, memory, mood. It also offers positive effects on the immune system. Thanks to a high content of phosphorus it is very useful in periods of greater mental stress. According to a study conducted at the Neurosciences Institute in San Diego, it contains anandamide which works by offering feelings of well-being and tranquility. The higher the percentage of cocoa contained, the more it is good for your health.

Does chocolate improve memory?

According to a review of the University of L’Aquila, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, it manages to improve cognitive functions and learning in a few hours. Immediately improves both memory and learning. The flavonoids it contains have positive effects on cardiovascular health. They can increase the volume of brain blood in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus.

What kind of chocolate to eat?

It is important to choose the right type of chocolate. To maximize the benefits, it’s best to opt for dark chocolate with at least 75% cocoa. The blacker the better. To benefit from all its properties, you need to look at the amount of persimmon it contains. The black one is the least caloric. 100 g of extra dark chocolate (70-85%) provides about 598 calories (30.7% carbohydrates, 5.2% proteins, 64.1% fats), with much less sugar (27 g) and saturated fats than other types of chocolate.

How much chocolate to eat?

According to nutritionists and in particular the LARN (Nutrient and Energy Reference Levels for the Italian population) lines, the average dose of chocolate that can be useful for the body is 30 grams, not to be consumed every day but sporadically. Be careful not to overdo the doses and above all to look at the type. The milk one, for example, does not bring all the characteristics we are talking about.

Is chocolate good for blood sugar?

The flavonoids it contains can help lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart disease. Excessive consumption, however, causes a rise in blood sugar and can also lead to weight gain. To keep blood sugar at bay you need to focus on foods with a low glycemic index. Among these are the vegetables that help a lot those who suffer from the increase in blood sugar. The information given here is general information and does not in any way replace the advice of a physician.