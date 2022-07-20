“When we are younger we feel invincible”

Jennifer Aniston has spent three decades battling against a health disorder that has dragged on since you were “30 or younger”. The actress has been honest in an interview for the magazine People and has spoken openly about his sleeping problems.

“I think it started in his thirties, or maybe a little earlier, but noor you start noticing the effects of lack of sleep when we are younger because we feel invincible“, assures the eternal Rachel of friends.

“It started out as something I was just willing to accept and then all of a sudden, you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, the functioning of your mind and your physical“says the interpreter.





Aniston, who admits she sought medical help when going to sleep became “almost like walking on a board every night,” also notes that had bouts of sleepwalking They even set off the alarms in his house. “I knew I did. I was woken up by house alarms that I set off (while sleepwalking). I guess I don’t do that anymore, that was when I was very sleep deprived,” she opens up to People.

Now, according to the actress, set a specific time to go to bed every night and leave your phone out of the room. Of course, she has not stopped sleeping in bed next to her three dogs.