The Argentine Association of Medicine and Palliative Care (AAMyCP) affirm that in the country access to palliative care is less than 5% of the general population (illustrative photo)

Argentina has a Palliative Care law, since this morning. Congress passed the National Palliative Care Program that it will try to provide patients with chronic or degenerative diseases and their families, necessary relief and support to carry out this difficult process.

Now it remains to be regulated, to develop the process of “how to carry on” this teamwork. because there is a training deficit in Palliative Care in most training centers for health professionals and in Argentine Universities. When you train as a doctor they never tell you that death is a possibility for which you have to be prepared .

A chapter as important as the relief of symptoms, accompaniment in recent years, support and comfort measures, adaptation of efforts and social, spiritual and psychological containment towards the patient and the relatives of the suffering patient, are necessary legs for the proper development of this specialty.

It is responsibility of those who manage health in their training, open the chapter of this new story to continue writing about Palliative Care.

Lectures and courses will be essential at this time to give rise to the training of new specialists, a essential human resourcefrom the first level of primary care to the most complex centers throughout our country.

Since 2018, the Ministry of Health gave rise to the title of Palliative Medicine Specialistbut the necessary regulations to acquire said specialty have not yet been developed.

Definitely, this is the right time to start this path . Relieve and care with the basic principles of health care, from where medicine was born and to where it should return, humanizing procedures and always working as a team.

