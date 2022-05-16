Where do I watch and when does The Time Traveler’s Wife premiere, the new HBO Max series?

May quickly became a great month for series fans. With many super interesting premieres, this third week has two titles to which yes or yes you should pay attention: Conversations With Friends and The Time Traveler’s Wife . Being two proposals very different from each other, the second comes with a plus: there are several names that fans of the small screen can not forget: Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Steven Moffat (Doctor Who and Sherlock Holmes).

Before playing the first episode, we tell you everything you need to know about the series .

The Time Traveler’s Wife. Photo courtesy: HBO Max Macall Polay

Based on the novel written by Audrey Niffenegger, l The series was defined as a narrative full of science fiction, fantasy and romance . Following the official synopsis, the show tells us the love story between Clare and Henry, a young married couple who are facing an unprecedented challenge: he is a time traveler who cannot control his powers .

Created and written by Steven Moffat, the season was directed entirely by David Nutter. (The Flash, Arrow, Supernatural). As for the cast, these are the names you have to remember:

The Time Traveler’s Wife. Photo courtesy: HBO Max Macall Polay

If the name of the series was familiar to you, it is because -probably- you are remembering the 2003 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Both productions were based on the same book to tell the story but, as you can imagine, each one brought some changes to the screen to adapt it to the new format (either film or television). Also, in the case of the movie, it was written by Bruce Joel Rubin and directed by Robert Schwentke.

BBC Original Production, in Latin America we will be able to see The Time Traveler’s Wife through HBO Max . The first episode premiered yesterday, Sunday the 15th, and the arrival of the new chapters will be weekly. Of course, pay attention because it is a miniseries and the season will have only six episodes.

The platform spread very little about this premiere so, as soon as you progress, we only have a single video that is already available on its official YouTube account.