Where to watch ‘The Collapse’ and other series to watch on RTVE Play









Eager to get hooked on a new series? RTVE Play has a large catalog where you can find the best series to make you a marathon this. And the variety is for all tastes, from period fictions to for the youngest. Of course, they are not lacking in the most viewed list: Poldark Y Victory. Find out what four series we recommend and what you can watch for free on RTVE Play.

Collapse The Serie Collapse shows us the stories of eight protagonists in eight different places during the same event: the collapse of society worldwide, the end of our system as we know it. There are no zombies or meteorites, but its probability is so great that it is capable of causing a psychological horror that many films of the genre would envy. You can now watch all eight episodes of Collapse in RTVE Play

parrot parrot takes us back to the past history of our country. Specifically, to the year 2013 in which the Strasbourg Human Rights Court repealed the Parot doctrine. After this event, some criminals were released and a heated debate was generated among the Spanish public opinion that raised an almost insoluble moral dilemma. This jurisprudence became a real scandal at the national level, and that is when one of the protagonists decides to take justice into his own hands and act on his behalf. Fiction plays its part by taking a real episode of our history as a reference and generates an exciting plot touching on themes such as justice, revenge or guilt. Don’t miss the complete series on RTVE Play until August 20!