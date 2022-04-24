Which spirulina to use for weight loss: here is the answer

Spirulina is excellent for weight loss when combined with one low-calorie diet and physical activity, but which spirulina to take to lose weight? Here is the answer!

There spirulina it is found in nature in powder and has several uses, but the right one for weight loss is in the form of tablet.

Spirulina Ultra: which spirulina to take to lose weight

If you are wondering which spirulina to take for weight loss, you definitely need to try the Spirulina Ultra supplement. It has a slimming action very fast. It also brings many benefits to the body, so you have more functions in a single intake.

Tablets should be taken before meals to lose weight faster and improve metabolism. Also it is 100% natural. Contains Gymnema And calcium phosphate.

Here are the functions of this supplement:

Activate your metabolism : so the body burns more calories and fat, without too much effort.

: so the body burns more calories and fat, without too much effort. You will be able to purify the liver and intestines : these two organs, if taken care of well, help you lose weight better.

: these two organs, if taken care of well, help you lose weight better. Eliminate nervous hunger: on spirulina you will have a greater sense of satiety and therefore you will not be hungry after meals.

L’spirulina algae it is an excellent protein source, also rich in micronutrients therefore used a lot in diets.

What spirulina is used for

If you are wondering if this seaweed does really goodthe answer can only be positive.

Reduces cardiovascular disease : thanks to the presence of essential fatty acids of the omega 3 and 6 series, it prevents heart problems, because omega 3 thins the blood.

: thanks to the presence of essential fatty acids of the omega 3 and 6 series, it prevents heart problems, because omega 3 thins the blood. Cholesterol : contains linoleic acid which lowers the values ​​of bad cholesterol . It therefore contributes to reducing the levels of total cholesterol and limits the risks of cardiovascular disease.

: contains linoleic acid which lowers the values ​​of . It therefore contributes to reducing the levels of and limits the risks of cardiovascular disease. Power : thanks to the presence of vitamins A, B, C, E And mineral salts it is able to give more energy, it is recommended by doctors as a protein supplement for athletes.

: thanks to the presence of And it is able to give more energy, it is recommended by doctors as a protein supplement for athletes. It has a slimming action : often recommended by nutritionists due to its slimming properties, it is able to speed up the metabolism and purify the intestine and liver.

: often recommended by nutritionists due to its slimming properties, it is able to speed up the metabolism and purify the intestine and liver. Hypotensive action: the hypotensive action is caused by the increase in the expression of nitric oxide which is able to dilate blood vessels and protect the heart system.

the hypotensive action is caused by the increase in the expression of which is able to dilate blood vessels and protect the heart system. Fights anemia : manages to increase the levels of iron, ferritin and hemoglobin in the blood to fight anemia.

: manages to increase the levels of iron, ferritin and hemoglobin in the blood to fight anemia. Rejuvenating properties : it contains many antioxidants that protect against free radicals that are enemies of the skin, it also contains beta-carotene, precursor of vitamin A, an essential component for skin health and dryness.

: it contains many antioxidants that protect against free radicals that are enemies of the skin, it also contains beta-carotene, precursor of vitamin A, an essential component for skin health and dryness. It helps hair and nails in their growth and serves to strengthen them.

The assumption of spirulina could be harmful in case of:

autoimmune diseases

of kidney stones

pregnant or breastfeeding

Obviously, if with natural elements, to take a supplement for weight loss you always need a basic medical opinion who can make all the necessary checks, and a nutritionist doctor for taking it during the diet.