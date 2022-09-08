Which team was Queen Elizabeth going for? What she made of her for her club Mediotiempo

News

Mexico City /

Once confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary (1926-2022), better known as the Queen isabel IIhave started to vent some of your tastes and, in this case, We will talk about those he had in the field of football.

The Queen Elizabeth II always tried to keep it a secret the name of your favorite team, to avoid any controversy, so preferred to remain neutral. However, thanks to his close people it was known that since the year 1960 she was a follower of West Ham Unitedgroup that militates in the premier league.

Nevertheless, in 2007 he adopted a second club: Arsenal. It was all due to a reception he gave the team at Buckingham Palacewhere the Gunners They arrived accompanied at that time by their coach, the French Arsene Wenger and the star of the team Thierry Henry.

From that moment, the Queen isabel IIwho died at the age of 96, che shared his heart for both clubs of the premier leaguealthough he always kept his fanaticism a secret.

What soccer team do the rest of the members of the Royal Family sympathize with?

  • Prince carlos: Burnley
  • Prince Henry: Arsenal
  • Prince William: Aston Villa
  • Catherine Middleton: Chelsea
  • Prince Harry: Arsenal

