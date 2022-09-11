Who are Olivia Wilde’s parents?

Since jumping to the big screen, Olivia Wilde He showed that he has a great talent to go far. As expected, she quickly achieved it and was part of productions that received good reviews. In addition to acting, he was also encouraged to sit in the director’s chair and he did it in the best way.

After shining with booksmart, her directorial debut; The actress decided to bet on a much more ambitious project. We are talking about Don’t Worry Darling, a film that did not stop starring in scandals and that placed the star in the public eye. Since then, the audience wants to know all the details about his private life.

Olivia Wilde, the director of Don’t Worry Darling.

These are the parents of Olivia Wilde

The interpreter’s father is Andrew Cockburn: a British journalist and editor of Harper’s magazine in Washington, DC. He was born in Willesden during 1947, but grew up in County Cork, Ireland. From a very young age he knew that he would dedicate himself to journalism, because this passion was inherited from his father Claud.

During his career he dedicated himself to writing numerous books and articles, which were focused on national security. He also participated in several programs that were broadcast on British television. After spending his entire life in Europe, he decided to go for a new life and moved to the United States in 1979.

Although several of his achievements were obtained thanks to writing, he was also encouraged to carry out different documentaries as a producer. He was behind The Peacemakerthe 1997 thriller starring George Clooney Y Nicole Kidman. Your movie The Red Armyproduced for PBS in 1981, it was the first in-depth report on the serious shortcomings of Soviet military power. He received so many accolades that he ended up winning a Peabody Award.

Olivia Wilde with her parents, Andrew and Leslie.

The mother of Olivia Wilde it is Leslie Cockburn. His career focused on investigative journalism and he also worked as a filmmaker for many years. In this way, several of his investigative television segments were broadcast on important networks such as CBS, NBCamong other.

Due to her great talent and being so good at what she does, she won several awards: an Emmya hillman awardthe journalism award Robert F Kennedy and the george polk award. During 2018, Leslie she became a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th district in the United States House of Representatives. However, this facet of her life was not very successful: she lost to Republican Denver Riggleman.

Of course Andrew Y Leslie They did several jobs together. Both wrote, produced and directed the documentary film Frontline Guns, Drugs and the CIA. This focused on the CIA’s role in international drug trafficking. They were also behind AmericanCasinoa documentary feature film about the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

