Who are the 12 Doctors and researchers in Houston with the greatest global impact according to the “Key Opinion Leaders” list?

The American firm Key Opinion Leadersmeasures and quantifies the level of influence of each researcher for specific concepts. Ana Gannon, technology manager of the firm Key Opinion Leaders stands out: “It is interesting to see that there is a high gender diversity in terms of researchers who are producing an impact not only nationally but also internationally, from Houston”.

A Key Opinion Leader (also called a “KOL”) is a person who has a high level of influence in the field of medicine and research. Patients, other physicians, and in some cases, even government agencies take into account the opinion of the “Key Opinion Leaders” when making decisions.

The list of 12 doctors and researchers with the greatest global impact (in other words, the Key Opinion Leaders of greatest global influence), according to the firm, is based on the level of influence and scientific activity.

The KOLs list takes into account the number of published works, the number of citations received and the level of activity in social networks. The compiled list is known as the KOLs list.

Among the interesting facts that jump out about Houston on the list KOL’s of the firm Key Opinion Leadershighlights that research institutions in Houston seem to be investing much more gene therapy (Gene Therapy in English) in applications specifically against Cancer than institutions in other cities in the United States.

Delving deeper into the list, it can be seen that some of the concepts that seem to have received the most scientific investment in the last two years (apart from the concepts related to COVID-19), are: “car t-cell” (a technique of extracting, modifying and reinserting cells to fight cancer) and “KRAS G12D” (a predictive biomarker).

Engineer Codallo, elaborating more on the KOLs list, adds: “Our goal is to identify the Key Opinion Leaders in all fields of medicine and science, for people to have access to their knowledge. Being able to identify who knows about what.”

He also points out that “It is unusual to see the level of gender diversity that we see in Houston, in terms of people who are really having a global impact in these fields of science”.

“Within the group of researchers working in Houston on next-generation cancer therapies, such as CAR-T, and whose work is having international projection, the vast majority are women.” Codallo pointed out.

one. Ines Colmegna, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas.

two. Wen Hsiang ChenTexas Children’s Hospital Center For Vaccine Development, Departments Of Pediatrics And Molecular Virology & Microbiology, National School Of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College, Texas

3. Edward A GravissThe Center For Molecular And Translational Human Infectious Diseases Research, Houston Methodist Hospital Research Institute, Houston, Texas

one. Elizabeth J. ShpallDepartment of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine

two. May Dahr, Stem Cell Transplantation And Cellular Therapy, The University Of Texas Md Anderson Cancer Center

3. Margaret R. Spitz, Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center, Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas

Four. Mayela Mendt, Stem Cell Transplantation And Cancer Biology Department. Md Anderson Cancer Center

one. Miguel A. Campos-Esteve, Cardiology Service, Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, USA

two. dipan shah, Division Of Cardiovascular Imaging, Department Of Cardiology, Houston Methodist Debakey Heart And Vascular Center, Houston, Texas,

3. Oscar Howard Frazier, Heart Institute, Houston, Texas

one. Lori Lynn Ploutz-Snyder, Wyle Integrated Science And Engineering Group, Houston, Texas; Universities Space Research Association, Houston, Texas; University Of Houston, Houston

two. Yvonne I. Chu, Department Of Ophthalmology, Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas Department Of Ophthalmology, Ben Taub General Hospital, Harris Health System, Houston, Texas

