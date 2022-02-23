Who are the 5 people from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle sanctioned by the United States

The Treasury Department of United States disclosed what are thes five people who were sanctioned for the country led by Joe Biden. Is about “powerful Russians from the inner circle of Vladimir Putin and his relatives”, who are believed to participate “in the kleptocracy of the Russian regime”, which -by definition- means: “Government system in which the interest in personal enrichment prevails at the expense of public goods”.

According to the BBC, he is the director of the Federal Security System (FSB), Aleksandr Vasilyevich Bortnikov, and his son Dennis, who currently serves as vice president of the Russian state financial institution VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company and as president of the Board of Directors of said entity.

The US government also sanctioned Petr Fradkov, the president of Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB), one of the financial institutions facing specific sanctions. His father, Mikhail, was a former prime minister and head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR.

Finally, the United States targeted Sergei Kirienko, the first deputy chief of staff of the presidential office, and his son Vladimir, who is currently the CEO of VK Group, the parent company of the Russian social media platform VKontakte.

In this way, as made known by that medium, “All properties and interests of these men are blocked and must be reported to the United States government, as well as any entity in which they own, directly or indirectly, at least 50 percent.”

This decision comes in the midst of a wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s country, not only from the North American country, but also from the European Union and the United Kingdom, who went out to punish Moscow, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine, Lugansk and Donetsk, as independent entities.

The main targets of these sanctions are Russian banks and their ability to operate internationally. However, the impact of the new sanctions is likely to be minimal, as Western governments, for now, prefer to hold back much larger sanction packages that they have planned in case the crisis escalates.

Indeed, US banks do not expect the global sanctions to have a major impact on US banks’ business or cause contagion risk, given that lenders have little exposure to the Russian economy, three executives familiar with the matter told Reuters. industry thinking.

European Foreign Ministers agreed to sanction 27 individuals and entities, including banks financing Russian authorities and operations in breakaway territories.

The sanctions package also includes all members of the lower house of the Russian Parliament who voted in favor of recognizing the breakaway regions.

In addition, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, already five banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank. The lenders are relatively small, with only the military bank Promsvyazbank listed on the Russian central bank’s list of systemically important lenders. Meanwhile, Bank Rossiya has already been subject to US sanctions since 2014 for its close ties to Kremlin officials.

Washington, for its part, imposed sanctions on Promsvyazbank and the VEB bank. It also stepped up bans on Russian sovereign debt, which US President Joe Biden says means the Russian government will be cut off from Western funding.

Notably, European banks – particularly those in Austria, Italy and France – are the most exposed to Russia, and have been on high alert if governments impose new sanctions.

Italian and French banks each had about $25 billion worth of outstanding loans in Russia in the third quarter of 2021, according to BIS data. In addition, the Austrian banks had $17.5 billion. This compares to US$14.7 billion.

Among the most exposed lenders is Austria’s RBI, which has large operations in Russia and Ukraine. He has said that “crisis plans” will come into force if the situation deteriorates.

However, many foreign banks have significantly reduced their exposure to Russia since 2014, making some bankers less concerned about the threat of sanctions.

What the region’s banks and Western creditors fear most is the possibility that Russia will be barred from access to a global payment system SWIFT, which is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries.

This move would hit Russian banks hard, but the consequences are complex. Banning SWIFT would make it harder for European creditors to get their money back, and Russia has been building an alternative payment system.

Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) show that European lenders hold the lion’s share of nearly $30 billion of foreign banks’ exposure to Russia.

With information from Reuters