Who are the 5 richest women in the world

More and more women are among the richest people in the world. And below, we share five of them, according to information from the portal 24/7 Wall St.

5. Mackenzie Scott

–Country: United States

–Estimated net worth: $43.6 billion

MacKenzie Scott amassed much of her wealth from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Scott is dedicated to philanthropy and has pledged to give away half of his wealth over his lifetime and has contributed billions of dollars to non-profit organizations. Scott is listed as one of the top donors of 2022.

4. Jacqueline Mars

–Country: United States

–Estimated net worth: $48.8 billion

Jacqueline Mars and her two brothers are the grandchildren of Frank C. Mars, who founded the Mars candy company.. Jacqueline inherited a third of the company, where she worked for 20 years while serving as a board member. Mars is an advocate for women’s education and is a board member of the National Archives Foundation.

3. Julia Flesher Koch

–Country: United States

–Estimated net worth: $56.9 billion

Upon the death of her husband David H. Koch, Julia Flesher Koch inherited over 40% of Koch Industries. Koch Industries is a conglomerate that owns a variety of businesses, including Georgia-Pacific, Guardian Industries, and Koch Minerals and Trading. Koch has donated millions of dollars to various medical centers and is president of the David H. Koch Foundation.

2. Alice Walton

–Country: United States

–Estimated net worth: $62.7 billion

Alice Walton’s father, Sam Walton, founded Walmart. Walton is the president of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which opened in 2011 in Arkansas. Walton makes significant charitable contributions to the arts and is an art collector.

1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

-Country France

–Estimated net worth: $74.1 billion

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world. She inherited her fortune from her parents, who owned the French cosmetics company L’Oreal., originally founded by the grandfather of Bettencourt Meyers. Bettencourt Meyers is heavily involved in philanthropy, particularly in the fields of science and art.

