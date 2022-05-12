Who are the youngest Marvel superheroes

The generation gap between superheroes begins to widen in the MCU with this group of young people who are willing to fight for justice.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going through a special moment. Many of its most iconic superheroes have retired or, at worst, lost their lives. We can name Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America. The world needs new blood to protect humanity from the countless threats and villains of the multiverse.

In that sense, there is a change happening, with new characters that recently debuted and are ready to do battle on all fronts. Kevin Feig has everything planned from the creative point of view. Will we see a novel lineup of Young Avengers sometime? It is a possibility if we consider how the MCU It never ceases to amaze us as it progresses.

+ Marvel’s youngest heroes

.4. Kate Bishop

A talented 22-year-old goalkeeper who has been training in different disciplines since she was very young and her idol is the Avenger hawk eye. The hero discovers that she is taking on Ronin’s alter ego and agrees to help her on a mission that pits them against such villains as Echo and the dangerous Kingpin. Will she be Clint Barton’s replacement in the Avengers? Interpreted by hailee steinfeld.

.3. Ms Marvel

Kamala Kahn is a young Muslim woman from New Jersey with a powerful imagination who spends her days playing video games and writing fanfiction. She dreams of superheroes, especially the powerful Captain Marvel. One day he finds a special wristband that gives him cosmic powers and his life changes forever. Now she is a true superhero! personified by Iman Vellani.

.two. America Chavez

A powerful young woman who has the ability to travel between different universes and other mysterious powers such as super strength. she knows Doctor Strange and together they live an adventure that confronts them with a threat to the entire multiverse. Of course, these very special powers are only in good hands with América Chávez. Interpreted by Xochitl Gomez.

.one. spider-man

Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider and received the powers of that creature. He can now climb walls, has superhuman strength, superlative reflexes and agility, and a “spider sense” special. He joins the Avengers to fight the threat of Thanos and later gets to meet alternate versions of his persona in a storyline tied to the multiverse. The popular interprets it Tom Holland.