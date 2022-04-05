Last Saturday during a leadership summit led by renowned religious leader TD Jakes, the famous film actor Denzel Washington spoke about the controversial event starring Will Smith and Christ Rock within the framework of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Washington was present at the Jakes event where he was a guest and speaker and spoke for two hours about his extensive career in the film world and faith. On the occasion he was also asked about the slap that Will gave Chris, on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

To the query he replied: “Well, there is a saying, when the devil ignores you, then you know you are doing something wrong,” says Washington in an official video that travels through the different digital platforms.

“You know, the devil says, ‘oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite. Don’t bother him.’ On the contrary, when the devil comes to you, it may be because you are trying to do something right. And for some reason the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night,” Denzel said.

He also revealed that after the incident, he took time to pray with Will Smith and actor and producer Tyler Perry: “Fortunately there were people there, not just me, but others on the break. Tyler Perry immediately came right there with me” he stated.

He finally managed to say: Who are we to condemn?” Denzel Washington questioned. “I don’t know all the details of the situation, but I know that the only solution was to pray,” were some of his expressions, as published by CNN.

