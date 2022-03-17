Who is Gerardo Fernández, the controversial son of Vicente who would have kidnapped his brother?

With the premiere of the bioseries of Vicente Fernandezthe controversy over the life of the deceased singer and his family has arrived, where they paint a tumultuous relationship between Chente’s children and their father.

In the series we can see Gerardo Fernandez, middle son of Vincentthe only one in the family who has stayed away from the spotlight of fame and the world of entertainment, his life being the most private.

The last time he was seen Gerardo in the public eye was at the funeral of Vincent, his father. The singer’s funeral took place at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch, and being a public event, he could not avoid the cameras.

the second son of Vicente Fernandez He is a businessman dedicated to charrería and horse breeding, in addition to dedicating himself to real estate and managing the family businesses.

Gerardo Fernandez He has also been involved in politics, seeking a deputation with the Partido Verde Ecologista coalition and PRI in 2011, although he was unsuccessful.

The controversy that Gerardo avoided for so long by being separated from the media focus came to him in recent months, because since the publication of the unauthorized biography of Chente by the writer Olga Wornat, he has been seen in different compromising situations.

The same writer would have said in her book that Gerardo Fernandez he was the one who allegedly kidnapped his brother, Vicente Fernandez Jr.in addition to having ties to drug traffickers due to his friendship with Ignacio Coronel, deceased leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Wornat has commented in recent interviews that Gerardo He has threatened her since the publication of the work, with altercations by telephone already provoked.

