Who is Gerardo Fernández, the controversial son of Vicente who would have kidnapped his brother?

James 26 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 31 Views

With the premiere of the bioseries of Vicente Fernandezthe controversy over the life of the deceased singer and his family has arrived, where they paint a tumultuous relationship between Chente’s children and their father.

In the series we can see Gerardo Fernandez, middle son of Vincentthe only one in the family who has stayed away from the spotlight of fame and the world of entertainment, his life being the most private.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Aleida Núñez looks too much from the sea, “Beautiful balance”

Aleida Núñez looks too much from the sea, “Beautiful balance” | Instagram More than beautiful! …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved