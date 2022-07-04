Who is Rebecca Leffler, the American writer who inspired “Emily in Paris” – Revista Para Ti

The Lily Collins series has more and more fans and they are eager to see the third and fourth installments of this story.

Since Emily in Paris came to Netflix which recruited hundreds of fans. The series already has two seasons of 10 episodes each. They raised a completely different story encompassing comedy, romance and drama. Likewise, the cast that accompanied the protagonist was a great point in favor for this series.

Such was the success of the series that the streaming platform decided to make a third and fourth season to continue to delight its fans, who are quite anxious since the second season ended with an unexpected ending.

But only now that Lily Collins returned to France Filming began for the third season of Emily in Paris. That is, this indicates that the new episodes will be ready only next year. However, as the production of the series unfolds, its creator, Darren Star, made a confession that not many expected. The Netflix original series is based on true events.

According to what he stated, who inspired him to create Emily Cooper is Rebecca Leffler, an American journalist based in Paris. As a professional, she experienced situations similar to those of the protagonist of the fiction: she arrived in the French capital, she worked in a marketing company as a correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter and as a film critic for the chain Channel. And, from what she transpired, Star met her at the right time.

During a work trip, Leffler met a producer who passed his name on to the creator of the Netflix series and there they got in touch just as he was devising the strip. “I told him: here is my life, take it all, and I shared all my anecdotes with him. Darren Star created that character, but there’s a lot of me in him.”, She told herself in an interview where she also recognized many aspects of her life in what is reflected in the streaming giant.