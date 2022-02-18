Who is Ted Cruz, a senator who went to Cancun while asking his constituents to stay home?

“Every day I am surprised at how bad a person I am”, the phrase is from the Republican Ted Cruz.

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, pointed out this Friday that he is proud of the critical statements against his government by the Republican senator from Texas, who expressed concern about the murders of journalists in the country. The US legislator accused on February 16, in a hearing before the Foreign Relations Committee, that the current climate faced by communicators and politicians in Mexico “is the deadliest in history” and asked the president of the United States Joe Biden pressure his Mexican counterpart to stop the violence against journalists.

“In 2020, more journalists were killed in Mexico than in any other country in the world. President López Obrador seems determined to worsen all these trends,” Cruz criticized.

Cruz is an American lawyer born in the city of Cagliari, Canada. Already in 2014 he was one of the senators who confronted the then president, Barack Obama, accusing him of having “desires to destroy the Constitution and the Republic.”

In an article in The New York Times, in February of last year, correspondent Lisa Lerer recalled that “throughout his political career, Cruz has drawn the unanimous displeasure of a wide range of politicians ranging from former President George W. Bush to Senator Rand Paul in mutual disgust.”

The senator has recognized that he is a man with few allies and affirmed that his reputation has been vilified for his fight against “the Washington cartel.”

““Lucifer himself,” John Boehner, the former House Speaker, said of Cruz in 2016. Even Satanists couldn’t bear the comparison; a spokesman for the Satanic Temple quickly issued a statement saying the group didn’t want “to have nothing to do” with politicians like Cruz,” recalled Lerer.

The Colombian Caracol Radio has indicated that Cruz “was the first Hispanic and the attorney general who served the longest in Texas history.” He has also been a presidential candidate in 2016.

From a family of a Cuban father and an American mother, he moved to the United States when he was just four years old. In the city of Houston she began to spend her childhood and years later she would begin her political life.

According to the media, such as the Times and agencies such as EFE, “his first steps were taken in 1999 when he participated as domestic policy adviser to then-candidate George W. Bush. Later, in 2003, he would hold the position of Attorney General of Texas”.

“Despite his origins, Cruz is not very open to immigration. His position on the issue is that those who entered illegally do not deserve access to citizenship.”

“From his position in the Senate, he has led a campaign against Obamacare, among other things because, in his opinion, it harms economic growth, for which he demands to eliminate the financing of the health reform,” Caracol Radio has indicated.

In addition, “in September 2015” he used a maneuver “that ended up paralyzing the government due to a partial shutdown that left more than 800,000 federal employees temporarily jobless.”

Cruz has also defended the carrying of weapons in the state of Texas, has spoken pro-life and considers abortion necessary in certain cases.

A year ago, he became the least sympathetic politician in the US again, after he urged his constituents to “stay home” and warned that the winter weather in Texas could be deadly, “for a few days later left “with his family to a Ritz-Carlton resort in sunny Cancun and escaped from his freezing house,” Lerer recalled.

Cruz won’t face voters for re-election until 2024, giving him plenty of time to rehabilitate his image.

