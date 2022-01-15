who is the actor and musician of The House of Gucci

Actor and singer, a man of many talents and unmistakable charm, Jared Leto is one of the most fascinating actors in Hollywood. On December 26th, 50 candles went out, an opportunity to retrace the career of this man who in recent years we have seen interpreting the most disparate characters, as we have seen in The House of Gucci .

From the Joker’s Suicide Squad career with i Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto never stops doing talk about oneself , both for his work and for being a great style icon of recent years.

Jared Leto: life and beginnings and most famous roles

Jared Leto was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, in 1971. His parents soon separate, and his maternal grandfather, being part of the American military, forces the family to travel a lot. The young Jared grows up with a strong sense of responsibility that leads him to do chores from a very young age to help the family: he starts working for the first time at the age of twelve as a dishwasher. Despite this, Leto grew up in a context full of creativity, in contact with singular actors, musicians and personalities, also thanks to his brother Costance. He grows up listening to the classic rock of the Led Zeppelin and gods Pink Floyd and plays the piano.

He moved to Los Angeles in 1992 to pursue a career in film after gaining an interest in acting during his university years. His first roles were purely on television. In 1996 he got his first leading role in the film L‘last of the greats and rumor has it that at that time James Cameron offered him the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic , but the actor didn’t show up for the auditions.

From 1997 onwards, Jared Leto’s career took off . Leto is known for playing roles that require a lot of physical effort and for his ability to immerse himself entirely in the parts he plays before filming. He played a very important part in Prefontaine, biopic about the homonymous runner who died prematurely; for this role, Leto achieved a formidable physical resemblance to the runner. It is then the turn of Fight Club (1999) where he stars alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Lionsgate Films





At the start of the new millennium, Leto plays the role of Paul Allen, a young New York finance man in American Psycho, as a rival of the protagonist played by Christian Bale. Subsequently, he plays a role that earned him critical acclaim: that of the drug addict in the film Requiem for a Dream, according to him the most difficult role of his career, losing about 13 kg.

Another role that required a great deal of physical exertion was that of the killer of John Lennon in Chapter 27, in which he came instead to increase his weight by about 30 kg. His acting here was acclaimed by critics, whose acting skills were described as “unforgettable”.

Warner Bros.

Then it is impossible not to mention the charming Joker of Suicide Squad of 2014, with those irresistible costumes that gave him that dark charm perfect for the role of the enemy of Batman.

Jared Leto’s musical career

FilmMagic.comGetty Images

Jared Leto, as we know, has a career as a musician as well as an actor, as the group’s frontman Thirty Seconds To Mars. Leto founded the group in 1998 together with his older brother Shannon Leto, in the same year they sign a recording contract with Immortal and Virgin. The first album, self-titled, is a critical success in 2002, and manages to sell nearly 2 million records.

The second album by Thirty Seconds To Mars, A beautiful Lie, released in 2005, is a further leap forward in the group’s career. He was nominated for two MTV Music Awards also thanks to the single Attack, that surely those who were 20 years old remember that period well.

Jared Leto activist and private life

Jared Leto, in addition to his brilliant career, is a convinced vegan and animal rights activist. In 2009, he raised funds for the campaign against California Proposition 8, a referendum calling for the abolition of marriage between same-sex couples.

After the brutal earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010, Leto published a book of his photographs he took during his trip to the state in 2011, which was intended to raise funds to help the local population.

He supported Obama during the 2008 presidential election, and repeatedly confirmed that he had always voted with conviction for the US Democratic Party.

Unfortunately not much is known about his private life, many rumors see him involved in various relationships but officially little is known. His best known story is certainly the one with Cameron Diaz from 1999 to 2003, and it seems that in 2008 he also had a flirtation with Paris Hilton.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io