Who is the “iron general”, the new symbol of the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion

KIEV.- The General Valery Zaluzhny, who was unknown to the Ukrainians when he was appointed commander-in-chief last year, has emerged in these months of war as a icon of the resistance against the Russian invasion.

In July, when this stocky-built man turned 49, Ukrainians took to social media to congratulate him en masse. Hugely popular, children use his name in their games and even the Ukrainian edition of the magazine. fashion included an article about him, where he called him “a legendary figure”.

Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny, head of Defense of Ukraine. NATO – NATO/IMS

“Thanks to Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, our confidence has returned,” Volodimir Omelian, a former transport minister, wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainians credit Zaluzhny with foiling the initial Russian plan to take kyiv quickly after launching their offensive on February 24. The fierce resistance of the Ukrainian forces under the command of Zaluzhny forced Moscow to focus their attacks on the east and south of the country.

Magazine Time included it this year in its list of the 100 most influential people in the worldtogether with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky.

Zaluzhny “He has emerged as the military mind his country needed,” said US General Mark Milley, chief of the General Staff, quoted in the profile of Timein which he noted that the general’s actions “will go down in history.”

Despite the fact that he has not given interviews since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian press is full of praise for the one they call “iron general”. Russian plans for a “Blitzkrieg, a change of command and in the geopolitical orientation of Ukraine, failed”Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook two weeks after the invasion began.

”No matter how difficult it is for us, (this war) it will certainly not be an embarrassment for us“, wrote.

Soldiers transport military equipment in Ukraine.

For the analyst Anatoly Oktysiuk, from the Ukrainian think tank Democracy House, Zaluzhny is “competent and does not have the old Soviet mentality”, typical of the Ukrainian General Staff.

”He is a patriot, he is not corrupt and he is well trained, even in the West”, he added.

Zaluzhny was born on July 8, 1973 at a Soviet military base in Novograd-Volynsky, in northwestern Ukraine. When pro-Russian separatists began seizing territory in eastern Ukraine in 2014, he led the response military operations. After being appointed head of the Northern Military Command in 2019, he was promoted to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in July 2021 by Zelensky.

The general prioritized reforms in the military to meet the standards of the NATO military alliance, which Ukraine wants to join despite Russian opposition. A few months after his appointment, he warned of “the threat of a major aggression of Moscow”, in one of the few interviews he has granted. “We have to prepare for that,” said Zaluzhny, the father of two daughters, one of whom is in the military.

A couple reacts after a Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on August 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

As part of a young generation of officers with combat experience against separatists, he called on the Ukrainian military command to “use all means” to “preserve the life and health” of soldiers. According to some media, his popularity even provoked jealousy in Zelensky’s entourage, despite the fact that Zaluzhny has given no indication of having political ambitions and his public pronouncements are minimal.

In July, Zelensky first criticized a decision by the army, which had announced restrictions on the movement of reservists between different parts of the country. But he immediately tempered his words by clarifying that it was “a detail, nothing important”. “There is no misunderstanding between the command of the army and me,” assured the president.

AFP Agency