$!Who is the most expensive player? The 10 things you need to know about the 2022 MLS season

2022-02-22
Next Saturday starts a new season of the Major League Soccer with several novelties for 2022. There are new teams as well and this time the tournament will end earlier than expected due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Here at TEN, we present you the 10 things you need to know from the beginning of the campaign Who is the most expensive player?
When it starts?
It will be next Saturday, February 26, this day the 2022 season will start with the first day.
Who are the Hondurans to follow?
Honduran players to watch this season include Andy Najar (DC United), Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Romell Quioto (Montreal Impact), Kervin Arriaga (Minnesota United) and Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United).
The current MLS champion
We are talking about New York City, who defends its title in 2022. The New Yorkers beat Portland last season.
With what meeting does the season open?
Philadelphia Union against Minnesota United, this match will be played on Saturday, February 26 at 12 noon. Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales play in Minnesota.
All the games of the date
Saturday 26
Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United
LAFC vs Colorado
Columbus Crew vs. Whitecaps
FC Dallas vs. Toronto
Austin FC vs. Cincinnati
SJ Earthquakes vs. New York RB
D.C. United vs. Charlotte FB
Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire
Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution
James Rodríguez breaks the silence and clarifies the whole truth about the alleged relationship with Karol G
Sunday 27
Orlando City-Montreal
Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City
LA Galaxy vs. NYC FC
Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC
Which template is the most expensive?
Atlanta United FC, with a market value of 77.25 million euros.
The other side of the coin, the cheapest template
Real Salt Lake City, with a market value of only 18.70 million euros.
Who is the most expensive player?
Thiago Almada, new signing of Atlanta United, is the most expensive player for the new season, the Argentine has a market value of 20 million dollars.
The risqué audios of Iker Casillas with a lover
How and where to watch the 2022 MLS season?
Television channels: the different signals of ESPN and Star +.
Who is the new member?
In the 2022 season, a new club will join the league as the new entity Charlotte FC begins its inaugural campaign.