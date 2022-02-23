$!Who is the most expensive player? The 10 things you need to know about the 2022 MLS season

2022-02-22

Next Saturday starts a new season of the Major League Soccer with several novelties for 2022. There are new teams as well and this time the tournament will end earlier than expected due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here at TEN, we present you the 10 things you need to know from the beginning of the campaign Who is the most expensive player?

When it starts? It will be next Saturday, February 26, this day the 2022 season will start with the first day. Who are the Hondurans to follow? Honduran players to watch this season include Andy Najar (DC United), Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Romell Quioto (Montreal Impact), Kervin Arriaga (Minnesota United) and Joseph Rosales (Minnesota United). The current MLS champion We are talking about New York City, who defends its title in 2022. The New Yorkers beat Portland last season.

With what meeting does the season open? Philadelphia Union against Minnesota United, this match will be played on Saturday, February 26 at 12 noon. Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales play in Minnesota.

All the games of the date Saturday 26

Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United

LAFC vs Colorado

Columbus Crew vs. Whitecaps

FC Dallas vs. Toronto

Austin FC vs. Cincinnati

SJ Earthquakes vs. New York RB

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FB

Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution

Orlando City-Montreal

Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City

LA Galaxy vs. NYC FC

Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders vs. Nashville SC