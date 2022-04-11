Who Stole Boxing Super Saturday?

Three big billboards. Three superstars. Gennady Golovkin, Ryan Garcia and Mikaela Mayer They showed up this Saturday to box in different corners of the planet, achieving resounding victories. But which of them had greater value? We will try to draw our own conclusions, but we will also submit it to your criteria.

Gennady Golovkin It was presented at the Saitama Super Arena, in Japan, being the first to see action. He had to be an absolute visitor at Ryota Murata’s house and ended up unifying world titles in the middleweight division, snatching the Japanese WBA belt to add it to the one he already held in the IBF. If the assessment focuses only on what he conquered, he was indisputably the big winner on Saturday. But let’s go to his performance. At the beginning of the fight he did not show an improved version of what had been his presentations against Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Kamil Szeremeta, fights that despite ending with victories had installed that his best moment had already passed. Nevertheless, he went from dominated to dominator from the fifth round onwards and finished the job with a spectacular knockout in the ninth round. It is worth noting: against a world champion.

Ryan Garcia He returned to the ring at the Alamodome in San Antonio after a long inactivity, as he had not fought since he knocked out Luke Campbell in the seventh round on January 2 of last year. His performance against Emmanuel Tagoe, who arrived with a record of 32 wins and one loss, but who had only fought twice outside of Ghana, earned him criticism, which is rather related to the fact that he was unable to knock out. Because if we go to the complete analysis of the fight, the Californian was dominant from start to finish, winning, in our opinion, each and every one of the rounds by a wide margin. Also We have to put in the balance that between the fight with Campbell and this one with Tagoe, García dealt with problems of depression and anxiety, had to undergo wrist surgery and disassociated himself -already by his own decision in this case- from Eddy Reynoso as trainer. Too many conditions. Should it be easy to get back onstage in front of a crowd for the first time after having panic attacks? The Boy King had a battle with himself and won it. He also beat Tagoe, without mitigating factors. Criticizing his performance from the couch is too easy.

Michaela Mayer is chasing the biggest fight of her career, as she has already made it clear that she wants to be able to face the winner of the fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that is touted -and rightly so- as the greatest in women’s boxing history and that It will take place on April 30. To prove that she deserves that opportunity, she faced a Jennifer Han who had just fought against Taylor. To leave no doubt, she demolished it. Although the fight went to the decision of the judges after completing 10 rounds, Mayer did what she wanted with her compatriot inside the ring, showing off that she is one of the most technical fighters today. He also showed power, because while he couldn’t send Han to the canvas, it took a toll on his face, which was badly damaged. Second successful defense for her of the WBO and IBF super featherweight world titles. Additionally, she stretched her undefeated record to 17 wins, with no draws. It would be the consent of Top Rank.

The verdict

Who says Gennady Golovkin can’t give Canelo some trouble? The Kazakh was criticized for being slow during the first 4 rounds. But he hasn’t fought since December 2020. And he is 40 years old! We will not tire of repeating it. He fought against a world champion. He dominated from the fifth to the eighth round. He knocked him out in the ninth. What more can you ask of this guy? Just think about the fight that hours later featured Ryan García, a 23-year-old knockout who could not knock out a fighter like Emmanuel Tagoe, who, drawing a comparison despite belonging to different divisions, is of a much lower hierarchy than the by Ryouta Murata. By the way, he became the second fighter in the entire history of boxing to unify world titles having broken the 40-year barrier. We take off the hat we never wear.