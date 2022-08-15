Who was Anne Heche? A life full of pain and tragedy

But Anne passed out soon after and on August 8, representatives posted an update, saying that done he was in an “extremely critical condition” and had slipped into a coma.

On Friday, her family said in a statement that she was not expected to survive and was being kept on life support to determine if her organs could be donated. Anneof great intelligence, rose to fame in the early 1990s, playing the twins in the soap opera Another world and with movie roles.

including that of Laura in the debut of nicole holofcener, walking and talking. Her first major role was as the girlfriend of Johnny Depp in the gangster drama Donnie Brasco (1997). In the same year, she took part in other unforgettable titles: political satire wag the dog, the disaster movie volcano and the classic slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Also in that same year, done began a high-profile relationship with comedy star and talk show host Ellen Degeneres, shortly after the comedian came out as gay. The couple was together for three years.

Anne Heche pays attention one year at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’.

(Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)



Anne spoke of his gratitude to Harrison Fordwho continued with the production of the romance Six Days, Seven Nightsdespite the homophobic reaction to the real-life relationship of done. In 1998, she played Marion Crane in the new revisionist version shot for shot Psychosis of hitchcock of Gus van Sant.

He then averaged one film a year for the next decade, choosing creatively ambitious projects. She played the sister of Nicole Kidman in the psychological drama of Jonathan Glazer, birthand the girlfriend of Ashton Kutcher in hustler comedy Spread.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche were in a relationship.

(Kurt Krieger-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)



In 2011, he appeared in the independent comedy Cedar Rapids and co-starred as the ex-wife of the corrupt cop Woody Harrelson in Rampart. Recent key roles in film include serial killer’s mother Jeffrey Dahmer in a 2017 biopic and as an enraged artist alongside sandra oh in the acclaimed black comedy Catfight from 2016.

He also participated in the 2020 season of the American program Dancing with the Stars. In 2001, done published a memoir call me crazywhich details her turbulent upbringing as the youngest of five children in a family that moved 11 times during her childhood.