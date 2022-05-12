who, where and when to do it

“I strongly recommend those over 80 and people with high frailty aged 60 or over to strengthen their anti-Covid protection by administering the fourth dose.” To say it is the councilor for the right to health Simone Bezziniwhich relaunches the invitation of the Ministry of Health, addressed in particular to some segments of the population more fragile “by age or by concomitant and pre-existing pathologies”.

How to do the fourth dose

Over eighty

People aged 60 or over, with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies

When to take the fourth dose

it is carried out four months after the third dose

those who contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the third dose are excluded

The vaccination campaign continues for everyone

The vaccination campaign continues for all other citizens, to whatever category and age group they belong. The health authorities reiterate, in fact, the importance of putting in maximum protection all subjects, who have not yet received the third dose, as well as those who have never undertaken the primary vaccination cycle.

The administration of the fourth doses to RSA guests is also underway, managed by general practitioners, in agreement and integration with the ASL.

The administration of the fourth vaccine dose is also strongly recommended to all subjects with marked impairment of the immune response (for causes related to the underlying disease, pharmacological treatments or because undergoing solid organ transplantation) for whom the administration of the fourth dose must be considered equivalent to the first booster dose, as for them the primary vaccination course consists of three rather than two doses. It is the task of the Reference Centers of the specialized structures of the health companies (territorial and hospital-university, which are responsible for the management of the person’s clinical path) to provide for the direct call of patients with the required requisites. Vaccination is carried out in hospital, in outpatient settings or in specialist centers. If the subject is being treated at extra-regional specialist centers or is in other particular conditions, he or she can contact the single regional number 800-556060.