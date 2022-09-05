Who will Prince William and Kate Middleton be in Season 6?

Dukes of Cambridge credit: Bang Showbiz

After it was thought that the fifth season, which will premiere next November, would be the last installment of the successful series of ‘The Crown’, Netflix confirmed that there would be a second part to offer more details about the life of the British royalty.

This is how the sixth installment of the production of the streaming giant will be set between the 90s and the beginning of the new century, and will address the death of Lady Di in 1997. After that, it will recreate the adolescence and youth of their children which were the fruit of her marriage to Prince Charles.

However, what has attracted the most attention is the signing of the actors who will play the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the site Deadline, the production hired two interpreters – one to play the now-40-year-old in his late teens, the other to play him in his late teens and early 20s.

According to information from the site, while Rufus Kampa will play the prince at age 15 in his struggle to overcome the death of his mother, Diana; Ed McVey will portray his young adult years, when he courted the future Duchess of Cambridge after meeting her at St Andrews in 2001. Newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Middleton.

According to Vogue magazine, the role of Prince Harry has yet to be covered for season six.

For her part, Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales, in seasons five and six of ‘The Crown’.

“The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and her actions live in the hearts of many. It is a true privilege and honor to join this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from the first episode,” said the Australian actress of 31 years in a statement through Netflix.

Following his performances in the BBC series ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and in the latest ‘Downton Abbey’ film, Dominic West will star alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles in seasons five and six, taking over from Josh O’Connor.

Continue reading the story

Imelda Staunton – known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” films, as well as for her Oscar-nominated role in Vera Drake – will succeed Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and sixth seasons.

“I loved seeing ‘The Crown’ from the beginning,” Staunton said in a statement when the news was announced. “As an actress it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion” .

Lesley Manville will step into the role of Princess Margaret – following Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby’s turns as George VI’s youngest daughter – for seasons five and six.

“I couldn’t be happier to play Princess Margaret,” Manville said via Netflix. “Troubleshooting two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the team down. Also, playing the siblings of my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy.”

Jonathan Pryce, from ‘The Two Popes’, will be the last actor to play the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in ‘The Crown’ for the new installments.

While a premiere date for the sixth installment has yet to be confirmed, it’s unlikely to hit screens before 2023.