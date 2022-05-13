Who would be America’s rival in the Liga MX Semifinals, in case of access?

America already has a provisional opponent in the Clausura 2022 Semifinals, in case the results of the Quarterfinals are maintained.

America is one step away from accessing semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2022. To reach the goal, the team must draw or win against Puebla at the Azteca next Saturday. If the result is positive, Fernando Ortíz’s men enter the top four and His possible rival is already in sight.

In the absence of the Quarterfinal Second Leg matches being played, for the Liga MX Playoffs, after the results of Ida the Águilas already have a provisional opponent in the prelude to the Final of the Mexican championship.

Who would America play the Clausura 2022 Semifinals against?

After the tie against Pachuca and the triumphs of Tigres and Atlas, if the advantages are maintained the azulcremas would face the Tuzos in the Semifinals, a match that looks difficult since those from Bella Airosa were leaders of the regular phase and look quite strong under the command of Guillermo Almada.

On Matchday 6 of this contest, those from Coapa received the hidalguenses at the Azteca Stadium and the result was a resounding triumph of the Tuzos by a score of 3-1although it should be noted that in that commitment Santiago Solari was still the technical director of the Eagles.

Now it may be Fernando Ortíz’s turn to take revenge and demonstrate once again that the good closing of America is not a mirage and they are for fight from you to you to the best campuses of the MX League.

