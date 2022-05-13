Who would be Club América’s rival in the semifinals after the results of the first leg of the quarterfinals?

The matches were held Going of the Quarter finals of the Shout X Peace Tournament Closing 2022so at this time, Pachuca, America, tigers Y Atlashave one foot in semifinalsso that the rival of the set of Eagles would be nothing more and nothing less than the best team in the regular phase, the Tuzos.

Last Wednesday Athletic Saint Louis He took the tie in the last minutes from the Uruguayan’s pupils, William Almadahowever, the position in the general table favors them because it is the only tiebreaker in the Big partysince the away goal stopped counting from the Opening Tournament 2021.

Meanwhile, those led by Fernando Oritz managed to salvage the draw against Puebla from Nicholas Larcamon. Match that was surrounded by arbitration controversies starring Louis Henry Santanderwhere he missed a foul within the penalty area Stripe on Federico Vinaswho had to be transferred to a hospital in the Mexico City.

Pachuca, simple rival?

It is worth mentioning that in the event that Pachuca and América advance, the Tuzos will not be an easy rival for ours, since the people of Hidalgo have been our coconut in recent years, it is enough to remember the Quarter finals of the Closure 2021where they eliminated us and which meant the first failure of Santiago Solari as coach of the Eagles.