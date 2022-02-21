Why a summit with Putin would be a big risk for Biden (analysis)

This is how the military power of Russia and Ukraine compare 1:40

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is seeking a signature foreign policy victory but accepting huge political and strategic risks that could easily backfire.

Biden’s last-minute, still tentative and highly conditional deal to meet with the Russian president came after a weekend of frantic diplomacy and alarming new US claims that Russia was about to invade Ukraine.

There are real doubts that the meeting, brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron, will ever take place. The White House said Sunday that it would go ahead only “if an invasion has not occurred.”

Any summit depends on the outcome of talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Europe this week. That meeting also depends on the condition that Moscow’s troops do not invade Ukraine.

“Blinken and Lavrov will discuss further if the invasion hasn’t started by then, in which case everything will be called off,” an official told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Arlette Saenz.

No date or place has been set for any presidential summit. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also stressed that if Russia decided to invade Ukraine anyway, the United States would impose “swift and severe consequences… And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale attack.” against Ukraine very soon.

Just hours before news of a possible summit emerged after a late-night call between Macron and Putin — following an earlier conversation between the French president and Biden — the US warned that it had intelligence suggesting that the Russian strongman had already given his field commanders the order to invade Ukraine.

The extreme mistrust shared by all parties to the conflict — Russia, Ukraine and Western allies — means this diplomatic breakthrough hangs in the balance. Recent exchanges between the United States and Russia have been characterized by contempt, suspicion and sarcasm. So there is hardly any guarantee of success if Lavrov and Blinken meet.

And the situation around Ukraine’s borders, where more than 150,000 Russian soldiers are on high alert, is so tense that local clashes could spark a broader conflagration and kill diplomacy. The United States and his allies will also be keeping an eye out for the possibility that Putin is willing to talk not because he is blinking at the confrontation, but because he is looking for a way to divide the United States from his friends before an invasion.

But if Putin refrains from what is seen in Washington as an almost certain new foray into Ukraine, it will count as a temporary success for the White House’s aggressive information warfare aimed at removing the element of surprise from its vast troop buildup and for thwart any false justification for an invasion.

Any time a war is averted, especially one in which the US predicts thousands of civilian casualties, tragedy, misery and the possibility of destabilizing refugee flows are averted. Therefore, it is up to everyone to try.

Biden’s political bet

Even if the apparent deal for a summit holds — and there was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on Sunday night — Biden will be taking a significant gamble.

Republican hardliners will surely accuse him of appeasing the Russian dictator and rewarding his aggression by holding Ukraine hostage. If a meeting with Putin fails and an invasion happens anyway, Biden will open himself to accusations of weakness.

Any summit that is not fully choreographed for success in advance is a high-level political event. And Biden can’t afford blows to his prestige, with his approval ratings falling and his statesmanship pretensions dented by last year’s chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Still, presidents are elected to make the toughest decisions. If Biden refused to meet and war broke out in Ukraine, he would be accused of not pushing diplomacy to the limit. And he has some potential cover: If Putin backs down and a summit doesn’t take place, he’ll put Biden out of political trouble.

Blinken effectively explained the president’s openness to diplomacy despite his belief an invasion was imminent during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We believe that President Putin has made the decision, but until the tanks are rolling and the planes are flying, we will take every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from taking this forward,” he told him. Blinken to CNN’s Dana Bash.

The skeptical tone of the White House statement explaining Biden’s “in principle” opening to a meeting, however, was not based solely on suspicion of Russian motives. It also appeared to be an attempt to insulate the president from political attacks at home.

But there are reasons to take the risk. Even though the US will not send troops to defend Ukraine because it is not a NATO member, Biden has a genuine internal reason to avoid war in Ukraine. Any Russian invasion could cause a spike in gas prices and already rising inflation rates, which could further hurt Democrats’ chances in the midterms.

Is Biden playing Putin’s game?

In addition to taking great political risk, Biden will face treacherous geopolitical terrain if he meets Putin.

One theory of the Russian leader’s troop buildup around Ukraine is that he wants to restore the Kremlin’s Cold War prestige as a power equal to the US. In essence, Biden is giving Putin that platform, though many in Washington regards Russia as a greatly diminished force, despite its formidable nuclear arsenal.

The same accusation — that a US president was giving the award of equal prestige — surrounded former President Donald Trump’s inconclusive summits with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. There is little chance that the affection shown in those lovey-dovey meetings will be replicated in the icy Biden/Putin conversations.

But Putin would also like to discuss and decide the great issues of nations with the US, as was the case during the Cold War summits between the US and the Soviet Union. The fact that this possible meeting was organized by the French will allay some fears in Europe that America’s allies are being sidelined, a factor that reared its head early in the Ukraine crisis.

The Elysee Palace said other “interested parties” will be included. That could include Ukraine and other NATO allies, including former Warsaw Pact members in Eastern Europe. But the French presidency did not offer further details. The prominent role of Macron, who is seeking to become Europe’s dominant statesman after the retirement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel — and faces a re-election campaign in a matter of weeks — will not go unnoticed inside or outside France.

A total disconnect

The most fundamental threat to the success of any talk between Putin and Biden is the incompatible nature of the two sides’ positions.

The Russians are demanding guarantees that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and want the alliance to withdraw arms and troops from member states that were once behind the Iron Curtain, such as Poland, Hungary and Romania. That condition is non-negotiable for the West, which says it is up to individual nations to decide their destinies.

The US rejects Russian warnings that it feels threatened by NATO’s post-Cold War eastward expansion, portraying the alliance as purely defensive. This position might make sense in Western capitals, but it fails to take into account wounded Russian pride, the root of Putin’s two-decade effort to reshape the accepted outcome of the Cold War after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

By repeatedly trying to destabilize Ukraine, the Russian leader has also made clear his determination never to allow the former Soviet republic to make an ideological move west toward NATO and the EU. Therefore, any effort to save face could undermine his historical mission and be difficult for him to accept.

But if Putin has decided that the costs of an invasion of Ukraine — the punishment of Western sanctions and a possible bloody insurgency in the country — are too much to bear — Biden can build a diplomatic escape route for the Russian leader. There are many issues, including arms control, stopping conflicts in cyberspace, and thwarting the spread of nuclear weapons, that could make each side more secure.

But these issues are hostage to the same fundamental Russia-US disconnect that has erupted during the Ukraine conflict, and show why any summit between Biden and Putin will be seen as tentative until it happens and why success is rare. probable.