Why are cryptocurrencies investing so much in football and sports?

In 2016, four entrepreneurs and friends, or perhaps just colleagues, founded a strartup in Singapore called Monaco, a cryptocurrency trading platform. In 2016, one thought «cryptocurrency, can you eat it?», Or at the most, «they are too volatile, I don’t trust them, I don’t want to invest». And perhaps they are the same phrases that many still think and say now. Today Monaco has changed its name to Crypto.com, has 10 million registered users, 3 thousand employees and has purchased for 700 million dollars the naming rights of that beautiful Los Angeles arena that, in the last twenty years, we have called Staples Center, is to say the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, and today LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook – there’s a bit of a basketball Hall of Fame here. If you go to the Crypto.com site the first thing you see is Matt Damon who appears to have been the middleman for the multimillion-dollar deal: the man who was Will Hunting, Tom Ripley and Private Ryan is a partner of Aeg Worldwide – the company that owns the facility – and testimonial of the cryptocurrency company – as well as a fan of the Boston Celtics, but it’s already a complicated enough story without this information).

The world of digital currencies has become so rich that it can even impose its name on a temple of American sport. Below is a short list of the agreements signed in recent months by the Serie A football clubs: Juventus has Bitget as their sleeve sponsor, Milan has BitMEX; Spezia has Bitci.com as its back sponsor; Lazio and Roma have the names of two other companies in the sector as main sponsors; there are six partner clubs on the Socios.com platform. And many careful observers will have noticed that, when in Serie A there is the review of the Var or the goal line technology, the replays are sponsored by Crypto.com. Then of course there are other leagues, other teams, other sports that are signing contracts with these companies.

There is a mutual interest between sports clubs and cryptocurrency companies. The liquidity crisis caused by the pandemic pushes clubs to look for lenders in every corner of the world, companies like Crypto.com right now have a huge availability of capital to invest to position themselves on the market and look for new users. The marketing lesson is rather linear: the audience reached is the key element that companies look to when selecting their sponsorships, and for certain companies – it also applies to telecoms or banks – sports competitions can be an asset. fundamental among commercial partners, in this way they reach a vast, varied audience, which embraces all segments of the population. Football, then, is a universe that gathers a very transversal audience, difficult to group in other events or other platforms.

In recent months there has also been a great diffusion of tokens – which in the sports field are also renamed fan tokens. This is Nft, that is non-fungible token: they are not cryptocurrencies precisely because not exchangeable, as the name implies, rather they are a unit of value, a kind of virtual tokens that represent a unique digital element. It can be a drawing, a photograph, a video, anything: the American artist Beeple in March auctioned a collage of 21,069 x 21,069 pixels for 69.3 million dollars. The only thing in common with cryptocurrencies is the use of the blockchain, the digital register that allows the storage of information in a secure and anonymous way, in order to guarantee the authenticity and origin of a digital product. Thanks to platforms like Socios.com, clubs are creating their own digital tokens that can be purchased by fans, the fan tokens – usually only purchasable through a cryptocurrency. The most interesting operation in Italy is perhaps that of Fiorentina, who created both a digital version and a physical version of his shirt for the 95th anniversary of Viola. Viola 9.5, in fact, is an original double collection, they are the Nft of 95 purple jerseys, in limited edition, numbered from 1 to 95 and traced in the blockchain thanks to a smart patch applied, which were purchased by fans on the Genuino platform. World.

With fan tokens, clubs also achieve another goal, in addition to placing liquidity in their coffers: the possibility of directly and concretely reaching fans outside the national markets. Fans in possession of the tokens, in exchange, can get the opportunity to intervene on some decisions of the club. For example, some allow fans to decide on the design of the team coach, the music that will play in the stadium during the pre-match warm-up, the motto to be written in the locker room, or perhaps allow for discounts on merchandising. Cryptocurrency companies, for their part, are able to bring fans closer to cryptocurrencies, making them more understandable, more tangible, closer.

In a recent article published in the Guardian, Max Rushden compares football NFTs to a modern version of stickers. But stickers that no one else can have. There are those who really thought of making a similar use, but mixing the stickers with fantasy football and Fifa’s Ultimate Team mode. Sorare is a French company born in 2018, with over 600 thousand registered users and the license for players of over 180 football clubs, a huge global fantasy football where you exchange stickers that are Nft – the most expensive card, Cristiano Ronaldo, it was sold for € 245,000 on March 13 – and points are earned every week based on the returns of real players (thanks to Opta data). With a clarification, the only currency that can be spent on the platform is the cryptocurrency Ether.

In recent days, Barcelona and Manchester City have ended their sponsorship relationships with two different companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Barcelona have canceled an agreement with Ownix, a company that was supposed to sell photographs (NFT) of the club’s 122 years of history: an entrepreneur linked to Ownix ​​was arrested for being involved in a scam linked to cryptocurrencies. Manchester City, on the other hand, has temporarily suspended a partnership with 3Key Technologies – a company that deals with financial trading – whose executives, it seems, do not have an online presence or precise information regarding the headquarters and company contacts.

These two short stories remind us that the investments of companies offering services in the cryptocurrency sector may not be as solid as those of other companies. At the beginning of 2018, several companies in the sector went bankrupt following the collapse in the value of many cryptocurrencies, so they were no longer able to bear expenses such as salaries or office rent, which were obviously in euros or dollars. The cryptocurrency market is still an extremely volatile market full of pitfalls. For companies that rely on revenue from that industry, it should at least be a wake-up call.