Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play against Leicester

Ralf Rangnick’s side need a positive result to revive their hopes of finishing in the top four, but they will be without their top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter sick. The Portuguese international will indeed miss this league game due to a virus.

Ronaldo, 37, scored a hat-trick in Manchester United’s last Premier League game, which beat Tottenham 3-2, and played a crucial role in Portugal’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in midweek.

But the striker won’t be able to help his team in their quest for a place in the Big Four as he was ruled out due to “flu symptoms” after being unable to train on Friday.

The news is a blow to Ralf Rangnick’s side who are already without striker Edinson Cavani after the Uruguay international picked up an injury this week.

Rangnick told MUTV: “He had flu symptoms before training yesterday, he wasn’t feeling well enough to train. We sent a doctor to his home this morning to check if he was feeling better but it wasn’t the case, so he’s not in the starting XI like he was supposed to be.”

How is Ronaldo performing for Man Utd?

Ronaldo is United’s top scorer in the Premier League this season. The former Real Madrid star has scored 12 times in the English league this year and provided three assists. He also played an essential role for the Seleçao in midweek, providing an assist for Bruno Fernandes in the Portuguese 2-0 victory over North Macedonia, which meant qualifying for the World Cup.

What is at stake for Man Utd against Leicester?

The Mancunian team is in sixth place in the standings before facing Leicester. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal but have played one game more than the Londoners. Tottenham are also in contention for a Champions League spot next season, one point ahead of United and three behind the Gunners.