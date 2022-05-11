Why did Elon Musk and Amber Heard break up?

In the controversial legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Not only have the details of a toxic relationship been aired, but the names of celebrities such as James Franco and the billionaire Elon Musk have reached that judicial stage.

Precisely, the founder of Tesla and current owner of Twitter is the one who has attracted the most attention, since he was Heard’s partner since 2016 (when both were in divorce proceedings), despite the fact that Johnny Depp’s defense has ensured that the romance began when the ‘Aquaman’ actress was married to the controversial ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

But more than the arguments in court, the reality is that Musk’s crush came in 2013 when he met Heard during the filming of the action film ‘Machete Kills’. At that time, he began courting her and they made a relationship official three years later. She was always seen on trips and some social events, framed by the first legal disputes against Depp. Only until 2017 was the courtship of Musk and Heard confirmed.

However, the love was short lived. After a year as a couple, it was revealed that the hectic schedule of both led to the relationship cooling down. But newspapers like ‘The Sun’ revealed, according to a source close to the actress, that it was the tycoon who decided to finish. In fact, the anonymous source assured that some behaviors of Amber Heard led to that decision.

Despite the speculation, the former couple has shown that over the years they have maintained a close relationship and that their breakup was not traumatic and left them on good terms. In an article in ‘Rolling Stone’ Musk acknowledged that loved Amber Heard.”

I was really in love and it hurt a lot. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think”, contrasting the version of ‘The Sun’.

The truth is During their courtship they had some crises and separations that did not last long. Today Elon Musk emphasizes having a very solid friendship with his ex-partner and has acknowledged that he supports her in her legal battle.