Why did Jason Alexander want to ruin his ex Britney Spears’ wedding? So was their relationship

Britney Spears gave the ‘yes, I do’ to his current ex-husband Sam Asghari. June 9 will be a date forever remembered for the singer. However, her ceremony was about to be boycotted by her former husband Jason Alexander.

Alexander he stormed the event claiming that he was invited to the wedding and yelling, “Britney is my one and only woman!” The security of the event stopped his intentions, but not before attacking two members in charge of ensuring the tranquility of the event. Everything, while broadcasting it on his live Instagram.

But many wonder what could have motivated Alexander to boycott the renowned singer’s wedding. Her reasons go back several years and a fleeting marriage to the artist in 2004.

Alexander and Spears, childhood friends, lived a night of debauchery in Las Vegas that ended with a marriage between them on January 3, 2004.

However, that fleeting union was short-lived. Specifically, 55 hours. the environment of Britney Spears he annulled the marriage and did his best to sever the relationship between them.

A situation that already highlighted in the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story. Alexander denounced that the artist’s team deceived him so that he would not speak to her again.

Now, Alexander sought by all means to prevent a new marriage of his lifelong friend and former wife. He faces charges of trespassing and assault.