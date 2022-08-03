Months of planning, a balcony and a drone: this is how they killed the leader of al Qaeda. The United States sanctions the alleged girlfriend of Putin. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. Why did Pelosi go to Taiwan despite China?

Nancy Pelosi, president of the United States House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, in a visit that has generated tensions in Washington after threats from China, which summoned the US ambassador to protest the visit. Beijing previously warned of the consequences of such a trip, saying its military “will not sit idly by.” What is behind the decision?

2. Definitive suspension of the extradition of Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States.

A federal judge in Mexico granted the alleged drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero the definitive suspension of the extradition order to the United States, according to a ruling accessed by CNN.

3. The United States sanctions Putin’s alleged girlfriend

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned the alleged girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a series of measures targeting Russian elites in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to punish the Kremlin for its war on course in Ukraine.

4. Months of planning, a balcony and a drone: this is how they killed the leader of al Qaeda

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday following a US drone strike, President Joe Biden said in a speech Monday night. Biden said Saturday’s attack to take down the al Qaeda leader was the result of “extraordinary persistence and skill” by the intelligence community.

Ayman al-Zawahiri: who was the leader of al Qaeda killed by the US? 1:53

5. Petro joint team says that Solidarity Income would be underfunded

The resources for the Solidarity Income in Colombia are not contemplated in the budget corresponding to 2023 presented by the Government of Iván Duque, warned Gustavo Petro’s joint team, emphasizing the need to approve the tax reform so that programs can continue to be financed. social like this.

at coffee time

What precautions should families take against covid-19 now that classes are back in schools?

To guide us through this back-to-school refresher, we spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, CNN Medical Analyst, ER Physician, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, and mother of two young children who will soon be going back to school.

Will monkeypox be a pandemic like covid-19? 0:51

Copa Libertadores quarterfinals: matches, dates and times

The action returns to the Copa Libertadores, the most important soccer club tournament in South America. This is what you should know about the quarterfinals (with the particularity that only Brazilian and Argentine teams will star).

Thailand expands its tourist offer with the incorporation of cannabis cafes

Cannabis cafe RG420 opened just four days ago in Khao San, an area of ​​Bangkok popular with backpackers, and is already packed with customers.

Demi Lovato reveals why she used the pronoun “she” again

Demi Lovato, who identified as non-binary in 2021 and changed her pronouns to “they,” has opened up about why she adopted her old pronouns.

Monkeypox Vaccines in the US: Where Are They Available and How to Get Them

Currently in the United States there are two vaccines available against monkeypox and the Government is distributing them throughout the country, mainly to the states where the incidence of cases is highest: New York, California, Florida and Illinois.

Mexico: monkeypox is not a public health problem 2:32

The number of the day

$700-800 million

Tiger Woods has turned down a $700 million to $800 million offer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, according to CEO Greg Norman.

quote of the day

“I will be faithful and I will keep true loyalty to the colonizer, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”

And to finish…

Unexpected visit: bear is caught on video ringing the doorbell of a house

A bear that appears to be ringing a house doorbell was caught on doorbell camera. CNN’s Jeanne Moos spoke with the woman who was visited by the bear in South Carolina.