Why do call centers cause so many problems? – News Technology – Technology

Who would believe it: the formidable technology of our time, instead of making life easier for Colombians, is making it more difficult for them.

I am referring, specifically, to what is happening these days in our country with the so-called call centers that today operate in companies of all kinds, large or small, especially powerful: clinical laboratories, hospitals, hotel chains, banks, airlines, telephone companies, chain stores and even in neighborhood stores.

In recent years, all of these entities have closed offices, laid off many of their staff, and replaced them with what is now known as a customer service center or call center. Those versions in Spanish, which are the ones recommended by the Spanish Academy of Language, are summarized, throughout the entire world, from Africa to the South Pole, in what humanity knows by its original name in English: call centerand with its most elementary, simple, precise and exact translation in Spanish: call center.

The ‘deaf calls’

I tell you that my journalistic interest in the subject began at the end of last year, in the festive season of the last days of December, when I published in these same pages a chronicle about the constant complaints that were reaching me.

In them, numerous people and even entire families, who planned to spend their vacations in the most touristic places in Colombia, told me with pain and anger that they could not travel because some airlines – whose names we published at that time – had failed to comply with the flights that they they sold

And, as soon as they went to make a claim at the offices, they were told to call the call center in order to agree on a new date for the trip. And there Troy burned: they never answered, they left them waiting until eight or nine hours had passed and, in short, they did not attend to them.

It was then, as a result of that December chronicle, when not only the frustrated plane passengers but also people from all corners of the country produced in my email an authentic avalanche of messages against the service of the call centers.

They don’t answer but they do call

This situation has become so desperate that from Sincelejo the writer Roberto Samur sends me a message that ends like this: “The call center It is a worse disease than covid, because it does not have a vaccine”.

As if that were not enough, and to the contrary, those blessed call centers have become daring to call people, without asking permission, and even at midnight, to offer them everything, to sell them whatever junk they can think of, to demand that someone give them the number of the ID or your bank account. (That is when someone manages to understand what they say, because, almost always, they speak so fast, and with such an authoritarian tone, that they cannot be understood at all).

They do not respect the privacy of people or the privacy of the phone. But, instead, call them to request a commercial service and you will see that they never answer. They don’t answer, but they do call. How are you. Truth be told, the call centers They have become, with this modality, in authentic stalkers.

But, now, there is the aggravating circumstance that the criminal gangs took advantage to create false call centers and thus defraud people. Within this type of deception, the modality that has spread the most in recent times is that of posing as banking companies. They call by phone and make their victim believe that they are officers of the bank where she has an account or a debt. Or, usually, both. Who is it that gives them our phone number, even if it’s private?

And, undoubtedly trained to represent the farce well, they speak to you with great property, they give you names, data and facts that the victim recognizes. They end up taking your account number or the amount of your debt. And here comes the scam.

But, as several cases seem to indicate, which are increasing every day, the employees of the call centers they’re not doing much better than their customers.

I can cite several examples. The other day, in Barranquilla, more than three hundred employees of a call center took to public roads to protest against a massive layoff that, under cover of the pandemic, had devastated their jobs. LThe only notification they received of that social massacre was an email. Not even a call. There they did not call.

The origins of the ‘center’

People tend to believe that those call centers had their appearance a little more than ten years ago. That is a mistake that is due, naturally, to the great boom they have acquired in recent times and to their most modern techniques.

The historical truth is that the first experiments in telephone commerce were made sixty years ago, back in the mid-sixties.

The first name of this new idea that became popular on all continents was telemarketing, which means, precisely, telephone marketing. It is still remembered that the first company to create one was the Ford automobile factory, in the United States, in 1962. Ford had eight manual telephones, the old crank ones, since at that time there were not even shadow of a cell phone This fact is considered the worldwide beginning of the call center.

The use of call centers it has increased by 160 percent since 2020, with the start of the pandemic, according to the expert firm Gartner.

Several judicious and reliable researchers confirm that the 1973 oil crisis, when barrel prices reached astronomical figures, made companies seek to reduce their expenses, especially in salaries, laying off thousands of workers and resorting massively to telephone trading.

Until, almost thirty years ago, in the mid-nineties, cell phones flooded the entire world and facilitated the overwhelming creation of customer service centers with mobile phones and laptops.

The case of Colombia

And in that way, taking steps and strides, in Colombia began the real boom of call centers in the mid 90’s of the last century, that is, about 25 years ago.

Since then, the sectors of the country that have always used call centers the most to do business are banks, cell phone companies, pharmaceutical institutions, insurance sellers, car dealers and government entities themselves. .

The economic success that customer call centers have had since they began to operate in our country can be measured with the most convincing proof: with the figures of their business.

See for yourself by looking at the size of these numbers: in 2001 – twenty-one years ago – in Colombia, sales were made through call centers for a value of 104,000 million pesos. Nineteen years later, according to 2020 statistics, those same sales through call centers reached 4 billion pesos. As they say, they went up 40 times in nineteen years.

And the workers?

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that it is not only the clients or buyers of the call centers who are suffering from the problems and setbacks that we have been examining throughout this chronicle. The workers of these call centers do not escape this situation either and denounce labor abuses.

The journalist Jorge Otero Maldonado did a very detailed and careful investigation on this subject. He found, for example, that from our own country many Colombians work in call centers that are at the service of Spanish companies dedicated, especially, to selling telecommunications and energy services.

Labor relations have become so delicate within the centers that even the UNI Global Union itself has had to intervene, a union that brings together almost a thousand unions and more than twenty million workers throughout the world.

It was this association that denounced the deplorable conditions in which they work, from Colombia, for large Spanish firms and even recognized multinational companies.

Among the labor abuses that were confirmed are discrimination against women, violations of family privacy of employees and, as if that were not enough, the low wages paid to Colombians.

30 percent

At this point in our talk, you may be asking yourself a question that is only natural: Why do Spanish companies hire Colombian workers who, without moving from Colombia, do their homework over the phone?

The Spanish managers themselves have responded by saying that this is because Colombians are excellent workers, reliable, serious and dedicated to their task.

But more detailed investigations support something else, more realistic and less romantic. They maintain that, in fact, the call centers Spaniards hire Colombians to lower costs and reduce their expenses.

And they reach this conclusion: the salary paid to a worker who lives in Colombia is equivalent to a third of what one is paid in Spain. That is the Colombian earns only 30 percent of what a Spaniard receives doing the same task.

Epilogue

I would like to end this chronicle by telling you what one of the innumerable messages says that, as I mentioned at the beginning, have reached me on the subject. This is what it says: “All this amount of robots, nuts and bolts of the call centers they’re driving us crazy. For God’s sake, may the human beings come back soon.”

JOHN GOSSAIN

Special for WEATHER