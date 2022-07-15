Why does it seem like the world is falling apart?
Has the world entered an era of unusual turbulence or does it just feel like it?
Looking at the headlines, it’s easy to conclude that something is wrong. The pandemic. The acceleration of crises due to climate change. The world shortage of cereals. Russia’s war against Ukraine. The political and economic collapse in Sri Lanka. The assassination of a former prime minister in Japan. And, in America, inflation, mass shootings, the January 6 reckoning, and the collapse of abortion rights.
That sense of chaos can be hard to reconcile with long-term data that shows that, on many indicators, the world as a whole is improving.
War is more unusual today, by some measures, than it has been for most of the past 50 years. And when it does occur, it is significantly less deadly. Genocides and mass atrocities are also becoming less frequent. Life expectancy, literacy and living standards are rising to record highs.
Other things that have steadily decreased in recent decades: hunger, child mortality and extreme poverty, freeing hundreds of millions of people from what, in absolute numbers, is one of the main threats facing the humanity.
So why does it often seem that, despite all the information, things are only getting worse?
There are several reasons for this apparent disparity—some more reassuring than others—not to mention one important measure: the state of democracy, according to which the world is not getting any better.
Subtle advances in the face of obvious crises
The ways in which the world is improving most significantly tend to be gradual, developing over generations.
Hundreds of millions of people may be healthier and more secure than their parents. But those often subtle changes will advance entire societies at once, making it more difficult for individuals to notice the change.
We tend to judge how we are doing in comparison to those around us, or in comparison to our own recent past, not in comparison to abstract benchmarks or previous generations.
And many of the positive changes have to do with prevention. No one notices the wars that don’t happen, the family members that don’t die from disease, the children that don’t die in infancy.
Yet try visiting a society in crisis—Hong Kong in the midst of pervasive authoritarianism, for example, or Lebanon in economic freefall—and tell people that they live in a time of rising welfare and receding threats. They will most likely look at you in disbelief.
And thanks to the internet, and much greater news consumption than before, even those who live far from crises now inhabit a digital world of constant and dire updates. A big news story, like a mass shooting or the war in Ukraine, can always be present in our lives.
If your social media and website front pages show you a constant stream of calamity, it can fuel an overwhelming—yet sometimes misleading—feeling of menace, as if the world itself is falling apart.
When people say they feel like the world is falling apart, they are not referring to long-term indicators like life expectancy. Rather, they tend to perceive that humanity is beset by turmoil and emergencies to a degree not previously seen.
But there is an argument, if only to comfort an economist, that current crises are rarer and less severe than those of the recent past.
Think back to the mid-1990s, a time Americans tend to remember as one of global stability and optimism. If today were truly a time of exceptional upheaval, surely that world would look better in comparison.
In reality, the opposite happens. In the mid-1990s, genocides took place in Rwanda and Bosnia. Years of war in Europe amid the collapse of Yugoslavia. Devastating famines in Sudan, Somalia and North Korea. Civil wars in more than a dozen countries. Coups too numerous to mention.
In fact, these events were more common in the 1990s than they are today. The previous decades have been, in most cases, even worse.
But you’re unlikely to remember every disaster from decades ago as vividly as you might, say, a terrorist attack or political crisis this week.
And reducing those crises has only reduced the world’s problems, not erased them. Nobody wants to rejoice that a famine is less severe than it might have been in the past, especially families who are in danger, and especially knowing that future conflicts or climate-related crises could always cause another.
uneven optimism
However, the feeling that the world is getting worse is not universal. In fact, it is mostly experienced by residents of rich countries like the United States.
Survey after survey has revealed that the majority of people in low- and middle-income countries, such as Kenya or Indonesia, tend to express optimism about the future, both for themselves and for their societies.
These countries represent the majority of the world’s population, suggesting that optimism is, believe it or not, the prevailing global mood.
After all, it is in these countries that long-term gains in health and wellness are most pronounced.
Many of these regions also suffered from decades of civil conflict and unrest during the Cold War, when the United States and the Soviet Union treated them like battlegrounds, supporting despots and insurgents.
But these same surveys also tend to find that in rich countries, most respondents express pessimism about the future.
Much of this may be due to economic mobility, rather than global headlines. People in low-income countries tend to believe that they will be better off economically in the future, while those in rich countries consider this unlikely.
But pessimism about personal circumstances can easily turn into pessimism about the world.
Surveys in the United States have revealed that people who see little hope for personal economic progress also see the country as a whole as getting worse and disapprove of political leaders. The erosion of secure working-class jobs, as factory jobs flee abroad and unions wither, is thought to have precipitated much of the West’s populist backlash.
Not surprisingly, from this point of view, Americans viewed the 1990s as a time of global peace and prosperity, even though for the most part it was only a time of peace and prosperity for Americans.
But stagnant economic fortunes are not the only cause for pessimism in rich countries.
Despite all the metrics that show steady improvement in the world, there is one where the world is truly facing a dramatic and destabilizing erosion: democracy.
An era of democratic decline
For seven decades, the number of countries considered democratic grew. The average quality of these democracies—the fairness of elections, the rule of law, and the like—also steadily improved.
These may be especially serious cases, but they are the forefront of a global trend. So is the United States, a country that democracy watchers say is experiencing sustained erosion.
Since richer countries are more likely to be democratic, they are more likely to be affected by this trend. This may indicate an increase in pessimism in those countries.
It may also help explain why, to Americans, it may seem as if the world at large is falling apart.
For Americans who have spent most of their lives in a safe and stable society, the shift to a seemingly endless political crisis is destabilizing. It can make the world seem bleaker and more alarming, perhaps making events far away feel scarier or more worrisome, too.
People naturally look for patterns in the world. If you experience something once, especially if it’s traumatic, you’ll start seeing it everywhere.
For Americans suddenly on the lookout for, say, threats of voter fraud at home or civil unrest, similar events abroad will suddenly feel much more intense.
This can build up. A handful of distant crises that Americans might have dismissed as unrelated 30 years ago may, today, seem connected. And even feel like proof of a global collapse.
Max Fisher is a New York-based international affairs reporter and columnist. He has reported on conflict, diplomacy, and social change from five continents. He is the author of The Interpreter, a column that explores the ideas and context behind major current world events. @Max_Fisher • Facebook