Why does it seem like the world is falling apart?

Has the world entered an era of unusual turbulence or does it just feel like it?

Looking at the headlines, it’s easy to conclude that something is wrong. The pandemic. The acceleration of crises due to climate change. The world shortage of cereals. Russia’s war against Ukraine. The political and economic collapse in Sri Lanka. The assassination of a former prime minister in Japan. And, in America, inflation, mass shootings, the January 6 reckoning, and the collapse of abortion rights.

That sense of chaos can be hard to reconcile with long-term data that shows that, on many indicators, the world as a whole is improving.

War is more unusual today, by some measures, than it has been for most of the past 50 years. And when it does occur, it is significantly less deadly. Genocides and mass atrocities are also becoming less frequent. Life expectancy, literacy and living standards are rising to record highs.