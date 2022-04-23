Why does my Movistar decoder flash?

How is the Movistar decoder

Television continues to occupy a leading role in our daily lives. Yes, it is true that it has more and more competition and that this is forcing it to reinvent itself. However, it is also that it offers more and more content and more channels. There are paid, free, satellite, international channels and even channels that broadcast over the Internet.

And there, Movistar is still in the lead, also because its decoder is one of the most interesting. As such, this (be it from the blue company or another), is a component that is added to the television in order to receive channels. They are also called satellite receivers.

Its appearance is that of an elegant ‘box’ that is connected to an antenna and transforms the signals received on the antenna into television channels. And it is not enough to transmit or receive a digital signal, it needs to be translated to be able to see it on the television. And for strictly technical reasons, not all work alike for all signals.