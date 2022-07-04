Why Drake performed “I want it that way” on stage with the Backstreet Boys

Rapper Drake – Christopher Polk GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA – AFP

Drake has a special fondness for the Backstreet Boys song, I want it that way. So much so that he joined the members of the boysband on stage in Toronto on July 2 to perform with them this hit from the album Millenniumreleased in 1999.

If the Canadian singer is such a fan of this song, it is because it brings back memories of his youth. And in particular, a special memory.

“One of the greatest songs in the world”

“When I was 13, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing, and she asked me if I wanted to dance with her“, he thus launched to the public, according to the magazine People.

“It was the first time I felt recognized, and it was the first time I felt like, you know, I had a chance to be cool.”

The Backstreet Boys, who rose to fame in the boyband era of the 1990s, are currently on a world tour. They will be passing through the Accor Arena in Paris on October 8th. Their latest album, DNA, was released in 2019.

Drake released on June 17, by surprise, an album with very 1990s accents, with house, dance and electro sounds, which confused his audience a little. These criticisms didn’t really upset the rapper, who declared “no problem if you haven’t understood anything yet”.

