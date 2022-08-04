News

Why Hungary and Viktor Orbán are a “laboratory” that inspires the right in the US

Photo of Zach Zach34 mins ago
0 22 5 minutes read

  • Gerardo Lissard
  • BBC News World

Viktor Orban

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Viktor Orbán has become a leader admired by conservatives in the US.

When Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said things that someone close to him associated with Nazism, his invitation to an influential conservative forum this week was quickly upheld in the United States.

“Let’s hear the man talk,” suggested Matt Schlapp, president of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), speaking to Bloomberg News last week.

CPAC brings together a broad sector of the American right-wing movement.

His meeting in Texas between this Thursday and Sunday is expected to be attended by figures such as former President Donald Trump, senators, congressmen and Republican governors, in addition to Orbán.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach34 mins ago
0 22 5 minutes read

Related Articles

He tells on TikTok how much he earns cleaning houses in Miami and surprises everyone: “It’s worth it”

45 mins ago

Kidnapped Alabama girl bit her bonds to escape

56 mins ago

Abinader dismisses Roberto Fulcar and directors of Migration, Intrant, National Assets and Inposdom

1 hour ago

The teenager who managed to save her brother’s life with a viral video dies

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button